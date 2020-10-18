Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson’s homeless ex-wife Loni Willison is seen for first time in 2 years

Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson’s ex wife Loni Willison was recently spotted living on the streets of Venice Beach, after vanishing from the public eye two years ago.

The former fitness model, 37, has been homeless since around 2016 and continues to suffer from an addiction to crystal meth and various mental heath issues.

Pushing all of her belongings in a shopping cart, Willison told The Sun on Saturday that she is ‘doing just fine’ and has not had any contact with Jackson in recent years.

Found: Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson’s ex wife Loni Willison was recently spotted living on the streets of Venice Beach, after vanishing from the public eye two years ago

‘I haven’t spoken to Jeremy. I don’t want to speak to my friends, I’m doing just fine. I don’t want anyone to help me.’

Loni was married to Jeremy from 2012 until their tumultuous divorce in 2014. She once accused the actor of trying to strangle her in a violent rage.

She insisted to The Sun that she ‘can live on [her] own’ and that she has ‘everything [she] needs right here’ in Venice due to the area’s affluent nature.

‘I haven’t got a cell phone. I’ve got food and I’ve got a place to sleep. I get money here and there and there’s food in the bins and near the stores. There’s lots here,’ she said.

Divorced: Loni was married to actor Jeremy Jackson from 2012 until their tumultuous divorce in 2014. She once accused the actor of trying to strangle her in a violent rage; Loni and Jeremy pictured

Leaning on herself: The former fitness model, 37, has been homeless since around 2016 and continues to suffer from an addiction to crystal meth and various mental heath issues

Doing fine: Pushing all of her belongings in a shopping cart, Willison told The Sun on Saturday that she is ‘doing just fine’ and has not had any contact with Jackson in recent years

Loni, who once graced the cover of Australia’s Glam Fit magazine, looked to be missing numerous teeth and had her hair styled into a pixie cut and dyed pink.

She packed her cart to the brim with various pieces of clothing, as well as some other items that caught her fancy while rummaging through nearby trash bins.

‘Nobody really cares about me and I don’t want to see them, they don’t want to see me,’ stated Loni to the outlet, despite her friends having orchestrated two interventions for her in 2018.

Lack of care: ‘Nobody really cares about me and I don’t want to see them, they don’t want to see me,’ stated Loni to the outlet, despite her friends having orchestrated two interventions for her in 2018

Before disappearing in October of 2018, Loni opened up about her tragic fall from grace in an interview with DailyMailTV earlier that month.

DailyMailTV reporters were able to locate Loni on a busy stretch of Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, where she was reunited with friend and former model Kristin Rossetti.

Loni explained to Rossetti and DailyMailTV that her unfortunate path to homelessness began in 2016 when she lost her job as an assistant at a cosmetic surgery center in LA.

All she needs: She insisted to The Sun that she ‘can live on [her] own’ and that she has ‘everything [she] needs right here’ in Venice due to the area’s affluent nature

Belongings: She packed her cart to the brim with various pieces of clothing, as well as some other items that caught her fancy while rummaging through nearby trash bins

She then claimed that she worked briefly for a realtor who refused to pay her, which only added to her financial, mental, and emotional turmoil.

Willison also began suffering from an increasingly severe mental illness that led to her convincing herself that she was being tortured in her apartment with electricity.

Unable to pay her bills or hold down a job, Loni, eventually, was evicted from her West Hollywood apartment and forced to live on the streets.

Off the grid: ‘I haven’t got a cell phone. I’ve got food and I’ve got a place to sleep. I get money here and there and there’s food in the bins and near the stores. There’s lots here,’ she said

Opening up: Before disappearing in October of 2018, Loni opened up about her tragic fall from grace in an interview with DailyMailTV earlier that month

‘I lost two jobs and everything crumbled. It’s been two years, I’ve been on the streets since,’ she revealed.

Her hardships all occurred years after her divorce from Jeremy, which was finalized in 2014.

‘I’d split from Jeremy at that time. I have not had any contact with him. All the s**t that’s happened to me has been so f*****g crazy.’

Reunited: DailyMailTV reporters were able to locate Loni on a busy stretch of Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, where she was reunited with friend and former model Kristin Rossetti; Kristin and Loni pictured

At the time, DailyMail TV called upon the expertise of drug rehab specialist Larry Marinelli who own True Intentions sober living home and co-founded True Hope Calling to help families in crisis of substance abuse and mental health.

Larry offered to help Loni for free and even laid out a detailed treatment plan for her so she could safely battle her demons and get her life back on track.

Unfortunately, Loni denied treatment and was back out on the streets in less than 24 hours.