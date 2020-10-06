BBNaija: Businessman calls out Laycon for failing to appreciate him

Says he spent more than 2 Million on votes

By Juliet Ebirim

A Nigerian Businessman identified as Prince Godwin Onyi has taken to social media to call out BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon.

The man claimed to have spent more than 2 Million Naira towards Laycon’s win. However, according to him, the reality TV star is yet to show any form of appreciation.

His Instagram post reads;

“I want to clear up PEOPLE CALLS AND QUESTIONS ABOUT IF @itslaycon CALLED OR SHOWED ANY APPRECIATION ON ALL MY HELP AND FINANCIAL SUPPORT I GAVE HIM, WHICH KNOW I SPENT MORE THAN 2million DURING HIS VOTES.. The Truth is that No He has not and I DON’T THINK HE HAVE TIME FOR BUSINESSMEN(NON- CELEBRITY) And as a Business Man, I feel i helped a Young Boy, I fought so Tirelessly for him to win the BBNaija(EVEN WHEN MANY KEEP ASKING ME WHY I CHOOSE TO SUPPORT A YORUBA BOY INSTEAD OF ỊGBỌ, & MY ACCOUNT WAS Shadow Banned many times.. Because of Laycon, AM NOT ANGRY, AM HAPPY, But what surprises me, is the Celebrities he’s called, many of them Never spent 1 Naira on Layton Votes, Instead, they keep begging for Money from one Big Boy Dm and another. The come to do show off.. I know of a woman.. Who Carry the Matter for head.. I AM SURE SHE GOT MORE THAN 10 MILLION NAIRA FROM PEOPLE… But the Airtime she’s Displaying is not up to 100k to 200k..which I knew she kept Millions for herself.

NOW HERE’S MY CONCERN BELLOW…

LAYCON MY FRIEND SHOULD LEARN FROM MERCY EX BBNAIJA WINNER..

Mercy followed mostly Businessmen like us and she Appreciated many Businessmen Like CUBANA. Then they took her to Top Brands & they all paid her not less than 100m to 200 million each for ENDORSEMENT..

Now I watch Laycon even had the time to be going around Lagos with other HOUSEMATES He beat in the game.. They are using His Fame to become more Famous the same thing with other CELEBRITIES… Instead of him to BOOK HIS OWN PRIVATE MEDIA SECTION, give them what type of Questions they should ask him and how it should be Aired.. So he will get his Game properly managed and make more eCash in his BANK… Look at Mercy.. That Lady won’t stop getting ENDORSEMENT until the next 5 to 9 Years. Because she keeps allying along with Mostly Businessmen instead of Clout chasers THIS IS WHERE I SUPPORTS WHAT @bobrisky222 SAID ABOUT LAYCON MEDIA” he wrote.

Vanguard