BBNaija ex-housemate, Dorathy, hospitalised, recovering

Dorathy

By Benjamin Njoku

First runner-up at the just concluded Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, Dorathy, who was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, after coming down with an undisclosed ailment, is currently in a stable condition.

Dorothy’s sister, Cynthia, had announced on Twitter that the reality TV star was down with an undisclosed ailment, and rushed to the hospital. She urged Dorathy’s teeming fans to pray for her to be back on her feet.

“Rushing her to the hospital in the early hours of today is definitely the scariest thing that ever happened to me,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the latest post on Dorothy’s Instagram page, dedicated to her fans,@dorathy_bbn_update2020, indicates that the busty reality TV star who began her media tour on Thursday is responding to treatment.

“Thank God Dorathy is recovering.. Exploras…Thank you all for our prayers. Dorothy is grateful to have a wonderful Fanmily, to the other Teams thank you also for your prayers. We appreciate, we can’t wait to have you back,” the post reads.

Dorathy finished as first runner-up at the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition which ended on September 27.

Vanguard