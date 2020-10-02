BBNaija Housemate, Dorathy Rushed To Hospital

The last girl standing in the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show, Dorathy Bachor was reportedly rushed to the hospital today.

The information was revealed on Twitter by her sister, Cynthia, who said that Dorathy was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, October 2.

She tweeted;

Rushing her to the hospital in the early hours of today is definitely the scariest thing that ever happened to me. Pray for my baby to be back on her feet soon. Thank you guys for all the messages #Dorathylastgirlstanding

