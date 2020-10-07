BBNaija Lockdown: The Stylish Looks Of Female Housemates

The Big Brother Naija 2020 tagged “Lockdown” ended a couple of weeks ago but that has not stopped us from following the housemates’ journey outside of the house.

A check through the Instagram pages of the female housemates shows that many are on a new path as they have all revamped their pages to give it a more strategic feel.

One thing they do have in common is that they are all serving fierce and stylish looks. Whether or not the tempo will remain, for now, one can see that the housemates keep serving it hot, back to back.

As at the time of publishing this post, Nengi who was the second runner up of the season has just seven posts on her Instagram page of which four has her in stylish ensembles.

For Nigeria’s October 1 independence day celebration, the first runner up Dorathy recently also shared stunning photos of herself rocking native attires in the country’s official colours of green and white.

Let’s take a look at some of the stylish ensembles the female housemates have rocked so far:

