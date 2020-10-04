BBNaija Lockdown winner, Laycon in numbers

The big idea behind the Big Brother Naija reality TV show is about turning nobody to somebody. It is a platform that can turn a zero to a hero overnight and the current person wallowing in that euphoria right now is Laycon born Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe.

When he came into the Big Brother House he was viewed as something of an “underdog” and in less than 71 days in the House, he has turned a “big dog” running the show everywhere.

Okay, everyone knows he’s N85 million richer, both in cash and assets. He got his straight N30 million cash on Wednesday plus other add-ons which include a cool latest SUV from Innoson Motors, a two-bedroom apartment from Revolution Homes, an all-expense-paid trip to the Guinness House, Dublin and more. He also got a direct N5m prize from Betway awarded to him and Ozo on their MAD Sports initiative.

Apart from the huge numbers that accrued to him from the show, his life or should we say his previous life changed dramatically too. When he came to the Big Brother House he came with paltry 3 thousand plus followers on Instagram but at the end of the show, he had attracted over 1.5 million followers.

Laycon was a rapper and singer who has a number of songs to his credit. In fact, he started doing music in 2016 but a handful of people would claim to have known him. He released his first album in 2019 titled “Who is Layco?” and the song in over a year could only garner about 20 thousand streams online. No sooner did he become an “Icon” than things began to happen in another realm. The “Who is Laycon” album now boasts over 7 million streams.

Word in the grapevine has it that many artists, including the so-called big boys, want to have a piece of him for a collaboration.

The stars certainly aligned for the boy from Ogun State as he emerged the biggest and best winner of the show ever, beating all winners before him in terms of the total number of votes amassed. Out of the over 900 million votes cast in this year’s edition, Laycon scooped over 60% of it. Staggering!

