BBNaija: My ex-boyfriend hit me so bad I was bleeding – Nengi

By Juliet Ebirim

Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” finalist, Nengi Hampson recently shared a shocking revelation about her experience with an abusive ex-boyfriend.

While speaking in an interview with TooXclusive, Nengi revealed that her ex once hit her so bad that she bled through her nose.

“He hit me once and it was really bad. I was literally bleeding through my nose. I just knew I had to leave”

The beautiful reality TV star said she walked out of the relationship when it became unbearable. Admitting that it was not an easy step to take, with the support of her friends and family, she eventually summoned the courage to walk out of the relationship.

The 22-year-old model, who is a strong advocate against gender-based violence, condemned men who physically assault women over trivial issues.

She promised to use her platform to create awareness and help other women going through such experience.

Vanguard News Nigeria