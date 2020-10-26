bbnaija-star-laycon-donates-money-for-treatment-of-sickle-cell-patients

Reality TV star and rapper Laycon has endeared himself to the heart of his fans yet again after it was revealed that he donated money towards the care of sickle cell patients.

Laycon who emerged winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija had during the course of the show revealed that his genotype is SC.

It appears that he is now working towards making the situation better for others lie him out there as he funded a sickle cell foundation.

Taking to Twitter to thank the star, a Twitter user who claims that her family benefited from Laycon’s kindness shared:

“My cousin took her son to sickle cell foundation Idiaraba to get drug for her son , she was told to pay little amount of money cos Laycon gave them money to treat SS patient. She cried and she was so happy cos her president love them. Thanks Laycon. #icons #LayconComeOnline.”

Confirming that the star indeed donated towards the treatment of sickle cell warriors, TOHAI Nigeria, a health access initiative, wrote:

“Thank you @itsLaycon for donating to sickle cell warriors support in Nigeria. As an organization advocating for newborn screening for Sickle Cell disease and associated treatments for children in low resources settings in Nigeria, we appropriate your generosity. God bless you big.”

Following his emergence as the winner of BBNaija season 5, the 26-year-old graduate of Philosophy cart home a grand prize of N85 million.

Laycon edged out the four other finalists Dorathy, Nengi, Vee and Neo to clinch the coveted status of winner.

As the winner he gets N30m cash prize, a two-bedroom apartment, Dubai trip for two, SUV from Innoson Motors, trip to Dublin, a trip to watch di UEFA Champions League finale, home appliances courtesy of Scanfrost, one year supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it chin-chin and Colgate toothpaste, one year supply of Pepsi and branded chiller, brand new Oppo mobile smartphone among other mouth-watering prizes.