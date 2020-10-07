BBNaija winner Laycon appreciates organisers, media houses

The 2020 winner of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show (Season Five) “Lockdown’’, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba aka “Laycon’’, has expressed gratitude to the organisers of the Show and the media for their tremendous work.

Laycon, who said he was so excited for the life-changing status BBNaija gave to him, took to his Instagram page @itslaycon to appreciate the organisers, fellow housemates, sponsors as well the media.

According to him, the experience has earned him the best fan base ever.

“Thank BBnaija for the life-changing experience you have given to me.

“Big Appreciation to all my fellow housemate’s sponsors as well as media houses.

“I am grateful for the friendships forged, the experience earned, and the best fan base ever. ICONS, the world is ours!!!!’’ he wrote.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State also took to his Instagram page @dapoabiodunmfr to announce a donation of N5 million and a three-bedroom bungalow for Laycon.

He also appointed him as the Youth Ambassador of the state.

The governor expressed the hope that his good character, excellence, good virtues, calmness and integrity would serve as a model to youths in the state.

“It is hoped that you will help inspire our teeming youths to channel their energies towards positive engagements and shun vices, such as robbery, drug abuse, cultism, advance fee fraud, cybercrime, and kidnapping, amongst other negative tendencies,” he wrote.

He described Laycon’s conduct in the House as a demonstration of the “Omoluabi” (person of integrity) virtue, which he said was the primary hallmark of an average Ogun State indigene.

Gov. Abiodun observed that in spite of all odds, temptations, and provocations, the BBnaija show winner was able to emerge unscathed and uninvolved in any scandal or immoral act.

“You have also demonstrated greatness with the way you carried out your assigned tasks in the House with comportment, intellectual responses to questions, and your spirit of fair play through which your academic achievement at the University of Lagos was earned.

“This has also shown that our universities can and still produce graduates who are found worthy in both character and learning.

“Indeed, what we are celebrating today is much more than the entertainment that the House provided, but what you represent: a rare combination of prodigious intellect, academic excellence, multi-faceted talents, character, and resilience.

“I believe your career will draw inspiration from great sons and daughters of Ogun, who have made their marks in their respective chosen careers,” he added.

The governor said he was impressed with Laycon’s attitude while in the House.

Gov. Abiodun urged parents and guardians to help in nurturing the talents of their children and wards in order for them to be useful to themselves and to the society in the future.

He maintained that parents and guardians should realise that there was life outside the four walls of classrooms, “as entertainers are also successful men and women who are contributing to national development.

He assured that his administration would continue to unleash the creative energies of the youth in the state as well as encourage and support innovators, academics, researchers, entertainers, and creative artists for the continued development of the nation.

According to him, the state government plans to build an ‘Entertainment Village’ where the skills of filmmakers, artists, and musicians will be nurtured for the socio-economic development.

A visibly excited Laycon praised the governor for his youth-oriented programmes and promised to work with him to ensure that the “Building Our Future Together” agenda of his administration is successful.

The BBnaija “lockdown’’ show where Laycon emerged winner was the fifth edition since the show began in 2006.

As the winner, Laycon walked away with N85 million, a two-bedroom apartment, and a brand new SUV.

The 26-year-old musician won by gaining 60 per cent of votes cast by the viewing public, leaving fellow finalists, Dorathy with 21.85 per cent of the votes and with Nengi, 15.03 per cent.

Agbelesebioba was the best graduating student the year he left the University of Lagos.

