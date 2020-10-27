Breaking NewsEntertainment

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya and Relative Blast Each Other on Twitter

By
0
Views: Visits 8

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya and a family member of his clashed on Twitter which ended in him blocking her.

Kiddwaya had tweeted:

“I’m actually very a private person and I don’t give people information about me or anyone close to me. If there’s any new information you will hear it directly from my twitter or Instagram not from @DoodooArmani or any other bloggers. Good morning and I love you all.”

To which Dodo responded thus:

“Terseer Waya. Don’t EVER in your life tag me to any nonsense post… Are you mad? This should be the last time you ever tag me to any STUPID post of yours You ingrate…”

She added:

“I’m NOT fvcking scared of you. Who de fvck are you? Yu think you can come on social media and write stupid things about me and think I will keep quiet because we are family? Unblock me and bring it on Terseer.”

See screenshots of the exchange:

 

5f981529ad393.png?profile=RESIZE_710x

 

 

 

 

 

5f98157887fd6.png?profile=RESIZE_710x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5f98158ee76f7.png?profile=RESIZE_710x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See reactions below;

5f9815a2657e6.png?profile=RESIZE_710x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5f9819e8d9540.png?profile=RESIZE_710x

Rampaging Youths loot covid-19 palliative warehouses

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News