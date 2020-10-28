bcx-set-for-better-service-delivery-with-new-brand-identity

By Juliet Umeh

Technology Solution Provider, BCX Nigeria, has said it is ready to reposition for a better service delivery, beginning with a strategic rebranding of outlook in November.

CEO of the company, Mr. Ayo Adegboye, disclosed this in an online chat with the media.

He said in the next one month, BCX Nigeria will switch over to new brand identity.

He said: “To mark this historic event, we will be having a hybrid event consisting of both virtual and onsite activities.”

Giving reasons for rebranding, he said: “Following the acquisition of BCX Group by Telkom in 2015, the business decided to divest all its investments outside Southern Africa.

“And earlier on in 2020, BCX Nigeria exchanged ownership in a management buyout led by the company’s incumbent Managing Director, Ayo Adegboye and IP & Cloud Ltd.”

He said the new entity which is now fully Nigerian will continue to maintain a strategic relationship with BCX SA and also retain global best practices.

According to him, financially, BCX Nigeria has run autonomously for the past five years and with this acquisition, it is now better positioned to expand to other areas in the country.

The company has its head office in Lagos and regional offices in Port Harcourt and Abuja. It is interested in sectors where local content had erstwhile been a barrier.

Since 2008 the company commenced operation in Nigeria, it has been at the forefront of developing innovative and disruptive technology solutions for West Africa.

In 2009, BCX deployed the Campus-wide Wireless Network for one of Nigeria’s foremost Universities, and this became the largest single enterprise Wi-Fi project in the country at the time.

“Three years later, it launched the BCX Cloud Computing Service, a major contribution to Nigeria’s ICT infrastructure.

In 2013, it deployed the SIM Registration Solution for one of the largest telecommunications in Nigeria, among others.

