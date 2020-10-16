Be civil, activist advises EndSARS protesters

[FILES] #EndSARS protesters

An activist, Mr Jacob Pwakim, has advised Nigerians protesting against the existence of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigerian Police Force, to be civil and peaceful in their protests.

Pwakim, who is the Executive Director of an NGO, Youth Initiative Against Violence and Human Rights Abuse (YIAVHA), gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

He described the protest as genuine and long over due, but cautioned that it should not be allowed to turn violent.



He also warned the protesters against hiding under any guise to loot properties of innocent Nigerians.

“True activists are noble people, in spite of the hardships, you have to apply reason because it is all about a better society,”he said.

“You must make arrangements for security so that people do not take advantage of the protest to loot because looting is not part of activism,” the activist said.



He called on the government and security agencies to ensure that hoodlums did not take advantage of the protest to cause chaos.

NAN reports that in the last few days, protesters in some parts of the country have been calling on the Federal Government to scrap SARS alleging brutality on the part of its operatives and other police personnel.

