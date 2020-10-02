Beauty Brand Named After Joe Biden Is Selling Off Fast, Kamala Incoming

The name Joe Biden is attracting wins not just in the political scene but in beauty and fashion. On the heels of the presidential debate, the beauty line BIDEN Beauty which launched this week is selling with the snap of a finger.

According to its founder David Yi, they receive an order every minute. They sell BIDEN Beat Makeup Sponge (its fastest-selling product), totes, hoodies and other beauty products.

David who is also the founder of Very Good Light says that their intention is to support Joe Biden with the elections. All amount generated will be donated to the Biden Victory Fund.

David says Arizona is taking the lead across the U.S.

About Kamala Harris, this will be launched next week.