Behold IBEDC’s first woman technical engineer

Mrs Bilikisu Adeola Jimoh has emerged as one of the four successful candidates in a recruitment for the post of technical engineer in the four business hubs of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

In a statement, the Chief Human Resource Officer of the company, Mrs Ehi Obaseki, said the management board of IBEDC announced Mrs Jimoh as the first female technical engineer in the company.

With a career spanning 26 years, Mrs Jimoh rose through the ranks since her career started with the defunct Nigeria Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) in 1994 as Operations and Maintenance Officer and later Supervisor Protection, Control and Metering at Challenge Business Hub, Kwara region.

An engineer, she is noted for tackling challenges of network distribution. She is a former chairperson of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Ilorin Branch.

She is expected to set precedence for other aspiring women engineers in the organisation and the country.

Mrs Jimoh, who has attended several developmental programmes in Nigeria and abroad, holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Electrical Engineering from Kwara State Polytechnic.

She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Engineering from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, and a Diploma Certificate in Computer Science from Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

A thoroughbred professional, Mrs Jimoh, in her quest for advanced knowledge and capacity building, also went abroad for training on Testing, Operation and Maintenance of Distribution transformers at Awal Rajastan, India, as well as special intensive training on maintenance of 11KV switchgear at Schneider Electric Company, Cairo, Egypt in 2014.

She is a member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Nigeria Institute of Electrical Electronic Engineers (MNIEEE) and the Association of Professional Women Engineers (APWEN).

Among many honours and recognition, Mrs Jimoh was awarded ‘Outstanding Woman Professional in Built Environment’ by Construction and Engineering Digest (CDE) Magazine, Lagos in 2018.

Married to Mr Abdulrazaq Jimoh with children, she has served in various capacities in engineering societies at state and national levels.