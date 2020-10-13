Belgian firm takes over Bakassi Deep Seaport project

The Cross River State government has announced the takeover of Bakassi Deep Seaport by a maritime company, Antwerp Ports International of Belgium.

Governor Ben Ayade broke the news of the takeover during a boat ride to the site of the deep seaport with representatives and Port Director of Antwerp Ports International, Mr. Stefan Cassimon.

The governor said the essence of the visit was to do a reconnaissance as well as a required survey of the location, suitability and adaptability of the port.

He said the tour would strengthen commitment to the partnership with the Port of Antwerp International and the state government to either take the investment from public placement strategy or direct investment by investors.

Ayade expressed delight that such a well celebrated name in the maritime industry had decided to get involved with the Bakassi Deep Seaport project.

The deep seaport is one of the ongoing legacy projects of the Ayade administration.

The governor had received the Belgian Ambassador, Daniel Betrand, who led the team on a visit at the Executive Council Chamber in Calabar, the state capital.

Speaking after visiting the project site, Ayade said: “We are here on the Calabar River emptying into the Bakassi Deep Seaport with a team of technical directors and experts from the Port of Antwerp International.”

Lauding Antwerp Port International’s interest in the Bakassi Deep Seaport, the governor said: “Nigeria will have a lot to benefit from this port as this will be the first cargo industrial port, as approved by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.”

He reiterated the imperativeness of the Bakassi Deep Seaport, which he said would create a shortcut between the mouth of the Atlantic Ocean and the North with the view to exporting solid minerals that abound in that part of the country.

Ambassador Bertrand said the team was in Calabar to “to discuss further on the wonderful project in Bakassi and to ensure that the project, that is the Deep Seaport, will be a success as soon as possible”.