bello-signs-agric-policy-document

From Justina Asishana, Minna

Niger State Governor Sani Bello has signed the state Agricultural Policy Document to improve the agricultural development.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Idris Usman made this known at the meeting of the agricultural core delivery team in Minna.

Usman said for the past seven years, the Ministry of Agriculture has not had any policy document to direct its activities.

“With the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) support, we have been able to develop the state agricultural policy and investment plan which has just been signed by the governor.