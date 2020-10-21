benin-residents-impound-police-helicopter

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau
Residents of Oluku near Benin, the Edo State capital have impounded a police helicopter that missed its route and mistakenly landed in an open space in the community. .
Residents of Oluku, who immediately surrounded the helicopte claimed it was on surveillance mission, wondering what the police team wanted in the area during the #EndSARS protests.
Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), could not be reached at press time, for his reaction.
