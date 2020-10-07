Berger Paints eyes increased efficiency with new CFO

A Berger Paints Nigeria (BPN) Plc has strengthened its operating efficiency and value creation with the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mrs Pheobe Obi.

In a statement yesterday, the company stated that the appointment of Obi was consistent with the company’s policy of attracting talents.The appointment has been approved by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

“ We are pleased to inform our stakeholders and by extension, the public, that in furtherance of its plan to strategically position the company’s operations for increased efficiency and enhanced value creation, the board of Berger Paints Nigeria (BPN) Plc, has approved the appointment of Mrs Pheobe Obi as the Chief Financial Officer,” the company stated.

Obi, a chartered accountant and finance expert, comes with robust industry experience, both local and international, spanning over 15 years, including strategic planning, budgeting, and corporate finance for high-growth organisations.

Prior to her appointment at BPN, she worked with Messrs KPMG Professional Services (KPMG) from 2009 to 2018, where she rose from Senior Associate to management level. At KPMG, she spearheaded projects in consumer markets, adding several companies to the existing client base. Additionally, she met and surpassed deadlines and requirements of multinational group reporting both under IFRS and local statutory reporting requirements.

Thereafter, she was engaged as Senior Accountant at Lion Seal Industries Limited from January, last year till March, this year, before joining the United Kingdom (UK) based firm of Nomiworld and Sochitel Telecommunications Limited as Head, Compliance and Financial Controls in April.

Mrs Obi holds a Bachelors in Accounting from the Babcock University, Remo, Ogun State and a Master’s in Finance from the University of Lagos. She is a Member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) UK, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

She has several certifications, including professional training and certificates in supervisory skills, Intermediate and Advanced, Microsoft Excel and Financial Modelling, KPMG Global Risk Management Training and United Nations E-Course on Climate Change, among others.