Between Akpabio and Udoedehe

Sentry

When news filtered out that the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had appointed Senator John Udoedehe as the leader of the party in the state, many observers of the politics of the state saw serious crisis looming.

Barely a week after the pronouncement, the party has become so divided that calling a state executive meeting is almost impossible.

Sentry gathered that while the new acting chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Ita Udosen, belongs to Udoedehe’s grou, the state secretary, Augustine Ekanem, is a loyalist of Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio and Udoedehe have been battling for the control of the party since the former’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpabio had the upper hand until the recent emergence of Udosen as chairman. He was appointed following the demise of Mr. Ini Okopido, on Aug. 5, 2020 and the former House of Assembly member wasted no time in showing his preference for Udoedehe as against Akpabio, who enjoyed Okopido’s loyalty till death. The recent emergence of Udoedehe as acting National Secretary of APC has also strengthened his group and weakened Akpabio’s.

In a very controversial move last week, Udosen led a faction of the state executive committee, along with some major party stakeholders, to declare Udoedehe as the new leader of the APC, just as they described Akpabio as incompetent to lead the party to electoral victories. Expectedly, supporters of Akpabio have vowed to reject Udoedehe as leader in the state.