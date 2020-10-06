Between Pastor Adeboye and Shehu Garba

Chris Edache Agbiti

SIR: The opinion expressed by Pastor Enoch Adeboye in his sermon last Sunday vide a live telecast, on the impropriety and danger of Nigeria’s piling foreign debts and other sundry national issues cannot appropriately be regarded as inciting nor an attack against the federal government contrary to what presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu erroneously suggested in his media response.

Being neither one of the government’s public officers bound by the bureaucratic ideal of impersonality nor one pursuing any opposition agenda, Pastor Adeboye is inhibited but entitled, like any other citizen of Nigeria, to express his opinions, which he has done in his characteristic constructive manner, on burning national issues.

Having said the above, the thrust of this post is really about the now trending practice among some pastors on self-appointed mercenary missions in defence of other senior pastors wherever they perceive that they are being unfairly criticized, as we have witnessed lately in the most embarrassing manner from the pulpits.

With all sense of responsibility, while any other senior pastor may need such proxy interventions from other pastors in their defence, the Pastor Adeboye I know is one who “died” long ago to such fleshly gratifications of human defence where he is being criticized, a fact he had made the congregation to understand times without number.

If Pastor Adeboye will scarcely bother himself to join issues with anybody over any critical remark arising from a sermon he had delivered, but to concern himself with more with his passionate commitment to his evangelical mission of soul winning, does it not, therefore, amount to a disservice to him, and a mere quixotic exercise, for any one out there to think that he owes Pastor Adeboye a duty or he is fulfilling God’s mandate, to speak in defence of the cleric against his traducers?

Pastor Adeboye fully understands his mandate of Christlike conduct to expect or approve any overzealous follower picking up his sword to slice off the ears of his attackers. It bears repeating to caution all those out there sharpening their carnal swords in readiness to offer themselves as defenders of Pastor Adeboye in reaction to Garba Shehu’s media response to his Sunday Sermon, that the same way Jesus Christ never needed Peter’s physical intervention, Pastor Adeboye will not need their dysfunctional ill-service of turning their pulpits to a theatre vengeance in defence of a man who already has God’s back.

God alone is Pastor Adeboye’s sufficiency. Keep your defence to yourself and do not distract the genuine man of God from his apostolic mission, please.