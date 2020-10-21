Beyonce, Rihannna Break Silence on #EndSARS Protest

International music icons, Beyonce Giselle Knowles-carter and Robyn Rihanna Fenty have taken to their social media pages to show their support to #EndSARS protesters and Nigerian citizens in these trying times.

Beyonce, the American singer and actress wrote: I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS.

We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter.

To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you. Please visit beyonce.com for a list of organizations to show your support.

Rihanna, the barbadian singer, actress and business woman who took to her Instagram account also expressed her grievances to Nigerians and victims of brutalization in the nation.

She wrote, “I cant bear to see this torture and brutalization that is continuing to affect nations across our planet!

“Its such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by! My heart is broken for Nigeria mann!

“It is unbearable to watch! I’s so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s right! #ENDSARS.”

