biden-has-17-point-lead-over-trump-in-wisconsin,-seven-in-michigan

Joe Biden has taken the lead over President Donald Trump in two key battleground states in the Midwest with less than a week to go before Election Day.

The Democratic nominee leads by 17 points in Wisconsin and seven points in Michigan – two states that Trump carried in 2016 and helped put him in the White House.

The new numbers out of the Washington Post/ABC News poll show Biden is being boosted by his support from women.

Biden leads Trump by 24 points among women in Michigan and by 30 points among women in Wisconsin.

In Michigan, Biden trails Trump among men by double digits, and the two are running about even among men in Wisconsin.

The poll numbers also indicate the coronavirus is having an effect on the election.

The pandemic has disproportionately driven women out of the workforce with some saying the current economic situation should be called a ‘shecession’ as women – particularly women of color – have been so badly effected.

President Trump is aware of his trailing numbers among females.

‘Suburban women, please vote for me,’ Trump has begged at his campaign rallies.

These women, also know as soccer moms and Walmart moms, supported Trump in 2016 but have been turning away from him in the years since. In the 2018 midterm election, they helped hand control of the House to Democrats.

Trump carried both Wisconsin and Michigan by less than 1 point in the 2016 election. He became the first Republican candidate in more than 20 years to carry the states – which were considered part of a ‘blue wall’ for Democratic candidates in the industrial Midwest.

Pennsylvania and Ohio are two other states in the region the president flipped to win the White House.

The president campaigned in Wisconsin on Saturday and was back on Tuesday. He also held a rally in Michigan on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in the two states on Wednesday.

Jill Biden will be in Michigan on Thursday. Joe Biden will be in Wisconsin on Friday and Michigan on Saturday.

Biden’s double digit lead in Wisconsin comes as coronavirus cases hit new record levels there. The state is third in the nation in per capita COVID cases.

The state recorded the highest number of deaths caused by the virus on Monday. Hospitalizations are also on the rise. On Tuesday, Wisconsin reported 5,262 coronavirus cases – the highest number of cases recorded on a single day in the state since the pandemic began.

Complicating the contest in Wisconsin could be the Monday’s decision from the Supreme Court, which effectively barred the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

It raises the question of how many late-arriving votes will be disqualified.

Interest in this year’s election, meanwhile, is hitting record levels.

More than 71 million Americans have already cast their ballot in this year’s election, according to the Election Project.

That interest was echoed in Michigan and Wisconsin, the Washington Post/ABC News poll found.

Nearly 7 in 10 voters in Wisconsin and more than 6 in 10 in Michigan said they are following the presidential campaign very closely. In both states, more than 9 in 10 say they are either certain to vote or already have voted.

The Washington Post/ABC News poll was conducted Oct. 20-25, surveying 789 Michigan likely voters and 809 Wisconsin likely voters with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4 points.