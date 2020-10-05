Biden WILL debate Trump in 10 days ”if the scientists say that it’s safe’ 

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:42 EDT, 5 October 2020 | Updated: 15:06 EDT, 5 October 2020

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Monday he was still open to debating President Donald Trump in Miami in 10 days.

‘If the scientists say that it’s safe, the distances are safe, then I think that’s fine,’ Biden told reporters at the Delaware airport. ‘I’ll do whatever the experts say is appropriate to do.’

The president first tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, October 1 after his aide Hope Hicks got a positive result.

At 1 a.m. Friday, the White House announced the president and first lady had tested positive for the virus.

There is a chance that the president could be testing negative by October 15 the date of the next debate.

However, as of Monday, Trump remained hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Biden wouldn’t comment on the president’s health.

‘I am reluctant to comment on anything on the president’s health – what he’s doing and not doing,’ the former vice president said. ‘I’ll leave that to the docs to talk about it, but I’m not going to comment on any of his conduct or his health, I don’t know enough to know.’

Then, when asked if he’d prefer the next debate to be virtual of if plexiglass should be used to separate the candidates, Biden said organizers should ‘listen to the science.’

‘I’m not an expert on it, but I think we should be very cautious, as I’ve thought all along and I’m going to continue listening to the scientists,’ he said.

At one point, Biden’s wife Jill tugged at him to back up and be more socially distant from the pool of reporters interviewing him.

‘And I’m looking forward to the opportunity to do a town hall meeting if that occurs, I have one tonight as a matter of fact,’ Biden added.

On Monday, the Democratic nominee was headed to Miami – where the second presidential debate is slated to be held – for a town hall event with NBC News, moderated by Lester Holt.

He’ll also be visiting Little Havana and Little Haiti.

And then on the 15th, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully was supposed to moderate the second presidential debate with Trump and Biden, which would be in a town hall format.

Before Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, the president’s campaign was trying to label Scully as biased, with campaign senior adviser Jason Miller tweeting out a picture of Scully and Biden from an event at the vice president’s residence in 2016.

The Trump campaign was also trying to lay the groundwork that the Commission on Presidential Debates was biased against the president, as they considered changing the rules after last week’s debate in Cleveland featured dozens of interruptions, mostly by Trump.