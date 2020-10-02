Biden Wishes Trump, Melania ‘Swift Recovery’ From COVID-19

(From L) US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden and wife of former US Vice President Joe Biden Jill Biden gesture after the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a swift recovery from COVID-19.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden said as America and the world digested the bombshell news overnight that Trump has contracted the coronavirus.

This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020.

JIM WATSON, SAUL LOEB / AFP

“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden said on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear whether the former vice president had been tested since appearing at Tuesday’s presidential debate with Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety protocols. Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate but stood without masks about 10 feet apart for the 90-minute event.

The 14-year-old son of President Trump and Melania tested negative for the coronavirus after both his parents tested positive.

“Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

-AFP