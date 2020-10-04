Breaking News

Biker in his 60s dies after collision with car in Co Carlow

By
0
Post Views: Visits 83

A male motorcyclist has died after a road collision in Co Carlow on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the Mullawn area of Tullow, Co Carlow, at about 3:10pm.

The biker, a man ages in his 60s, was taken by air ambulance from the scene to Beaumont Hospital, where he has since died. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A technical examination of the crash location has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for all those with information, particularly road users who may have collected dash-cam footage in the area, to contact them at Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More from The Irish Times

Greens in coalition ‘the right thing to do’, Ryan tells party summit

Previous article

My insecurity and constant need for validation is pushing my boyfriend away

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News