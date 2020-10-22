bill-cosby-laughs-in-new-prison-photo-released-to-prove-he’s-doing-fine-after-disheveled-mug-shot

Bill Cosby appears to be doing just fine behind bars amid the coronavirus pandemic, two years after he was sent to state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.

The disgraced comedian, 83, seemed to be laughing as he spoke to a visitor via the phone at the State Correctional Institution in Phoenix, Pennsylvania.

The blurry visual was taken by his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, who had his first video conference call with Cosby last week since COVID-19 shutdowns.

‘We are posting this to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing ok during this pandemic,’ a person tweeting on Cosby’s behalf captioned the screenshot posted Tuesday night.

Late Tuesday, a blurry picture was tweeted from Bill Cosby’s verified account showing him grinning inside the State Correctional Institution in Phoenix, PA

The disgraced comic (Shown left in 2020, right in 2018) was photographed inside the state prison on September 4. The image shows a disheveled looking Cosby grinning towards the ground, with a white face mask hanging around his neck

The new image was released by his team after rumors circulated that Cosby might not be coping well in his suburban Philadelphia prison.

A mug shot taken on September 4 and released earlier on Tuesday sparked chatter as Cosby looked disheveled while grinning and looking towards the ground.

The prison periodically takes new photos of inmates because their appearance can change over time and Cosby’s was due for an update.

But with his eyes averted away from the camera and a white face mask hanging around his neck, he looked remarkably different to the man pictured entering the facility just over two years ago.

In the original image, dated September 25, 2018, a forlorn-looking Cosby was shown staring vacantly away from the camera, his top button unfastened, with brace-suspenders still strapped over his shoulders.

The more elated sign of expression he showcased in his newest mugshot may be due to the fact he’s up for parole soon, having served two years of his three-to-10-year sentence.

Cosby may be happy as the court will hear his appeal in December. His Twitter account manager tweeted about it on Tuesday

Cosby, 83, has been imprisoned at the State Correctional Institution in Phoenix, PA since September 2018, after a jury found him guilty drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004

Accusers Stacey Pinkerton, left and Chelan Lasha embrace during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018

The Supreme Court has agreed to review two aspects of the case, including the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers to testify about long-ago encounters with the once-powerful actor and comedian

That’s not the only news Cosby may have reason to smile about. In June, following a stunning decision that could test the legal framework of #MeToo cases, the comedian won the right to fight his 2018 sexual assault conviction in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has agreed to review two aspects of the case, including the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers to testify about long-ago encounters with the once-powerful actor and comedian.

Cosby’s lawyers have long challenged that testimony as remote and unreliable. The court will also consider, as it weighs the scope of the testimony allowed, whether the jury should have heard evidence that Cosby had given quaaludes to women in the past.

Secondly, the court will examine Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he would never be charged in the case. Cosby has said he relied on that agreement before agreeing to testify in the trial accuser’s civil lawsuit.

Those issues have been at the heart of the case since Cosby was charged in December 2015, days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

‘Oral Arguments for my appeal with the PA State Supreme Court will be “live” on YouTube Tuesday, December 1, 2020 @ 9:30am/EST. Thank you very much!’ his Twitter account manager tweeted on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Montgomery County had reopened the case that year after The Associated Press fought to unseal portions of Cosby’s decade-old deposition testimony in accuser Andrea Constand’s sex assault and defamation lawsuit against Cosby, which he had settled in 2006.

Attorney Gloria Allred stands with accusers of actor and comedian Bill Cosby after a jury convicted him in a sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania in April 2018

Dozens of other accusers had come forward since then to accuse Cosby, long beloved as ‘America’s Dad’ because of his hit 1980s sitcom, of similar misconduct.

Montgomery County Judge Stephen O’Neill allowed just one of them to testify at Cosby’s first trial in 2017, which ended with an acquittal.

But a year later, after the #MeToo movement exploded in the wake of reporting on Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the judge allowed five other accusers to testify at the retrial. The jury convicted Cosby on all three felony sex-assault counts.

Lawyer Brian W. Perry argued in the appeal that letting other accusers testify ‘flips constitutional jurisprudence on its head, and the `presumption of guilt,´ rather than the presumption of innocence, becomes the premise.’

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Cosby was ‘extremely thankful’ the court would hear the case.

He said the decision comes as demonstrators across the nation protest the death of black people at the hands of police and expose the ‘corruption that lies within the criminal justice system.’

‘As we have all stated, the false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him – it’s about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of color in America,’ Wyatt said in a statement.

Cosby’s lawyers also challenged his classification as a sexually violent predator subject to lifetime supervision. The actor, who insists he had a consensual encounter with accuser Constand, has said he would never express remorse to the parole board.

His wife, Camille Cosby, said days after the decision that the #MeToo movement needs to ‘clean up their act’ and that she doesn’t ‘care’ about the feelings of the more than 50 women who have accused her husband of drugging and sexually assaulting them

His wife, Camille Cosby, said days after the decision that the #MeToo movement needs to ‘clean up their act’ and that she doesn’t ‘care’ about the feelings of the more than 50 women who have accused her husband of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

‘My first reaction is hopefulness, possibilities,’ Camille said in her first major media interview in six years.

‘The state’s highest court has said: “Wait a minute. There are some problems here. They can be considered for an appeal.” I’m very, very pleased.’

When asked if she is concerned about ‘blowback from the #MeToo movement and those who feel you’re on the wrong side of history,’ Camille replied: ‘First of all, I don’t care what they feel.’

Camille, who has been married to Bill since 1964 and shares five children with him, has passionately defended her husband for decades since he was first publicly accused of sexual assault in 2005.

At the time, Camille did not indicate whether she had spoken to her husband following the court’s decision to hear his appeal, but said he is doing ‘very well’.

She said she has not gone to visit her husband at SCI Phoenix because: ‘I do not want to see him in that environment, he doesn’t want me to see him in that environment.’

Cosby was denied early release from prison despite a COVID-19 outbreak inside the facility where he is housed.

In April, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf revealed a plan to ‘temporarily relieve’ at-risk inmates in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus behind bars.

The announcement sparked speculation that Cosby could be freed, but the state’s Department of Corrections crushed any hope for the elderly star.

‘Sex offenders are not eligible under the reprieve criteria,’ a department spokesperson bluntly told the media.