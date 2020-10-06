Bill de Blasio ready to shut down businesses in nine NYC neighborhoods

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is ready to shut down non-essential businesses in nine New York City neighborhoods from tomorrow but is just waiting for state approval as the citywide daily positive infection rate hits 1.9 percent.

De Blasio plans to shutter non-essential business and limit restaurants to only take-out for at least two weeks in nine zipcodes in Brooklyn and Queens where COVID-19 positive test rates are surging.

The action of shutting down businesses follows on from the state’s decision on Monday to close hundreds of schools in those nine zip codes.

The approval for de Blasio’s plan needs to be signed off by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

‘I’m urging the state to move quickly and be decisive,’ de Blasio said at his daily press briefing on Tuesday. ‘We’re at a moment when we need action.’

De Blasio said Cuomo and state officials were in the process of reviewing details of his proposed restrictions.

New York City, overall, continues to see the virus spread at relatively low levels compared to much of the rest of the country but a handful of areas in Brooklyn and Queens have seen infection rates rising.

The nine ZIP codes singled out for restrictions have been responsible for more than 20 percent of all new infections in the city over the past four weeks despite representing only 7 percent of the population.

The citywide positive infection rate is now at 1.9 percent. Rates in those nine hotspot zip codes is as high as eight percent in some neighborhoods.

Most of the neighborhoods targeted by the restrictions are home to part of the city’s large Orthodox Jewish community.

De Blasio had asked the state for permission to reinstate restrictions on schools and businesses in the nine zip codes in an attempt to halt coronavirus flare-ups.

Cuomo ruled that schools, both private and public, would close from Tuesday for an unspecified amount of time.

De Blasio’s plan also called for nonessential businesses to close and force restaurants to go back to offering takeout, just a week after they were cleared to begin welcoming diners back indoors.

Cuomo said he wanted more information before ruling on that request.

De Blasio said the closures would need to be in effect for at least two to four weeks to see if the positive test rate declined.

‘That should show us that enough of the trouble has passed that we can lift the restrictions,’ he said.

‘People have to take this seriously. If they don’t do the work, if the people in every community don’t do the work, it could go on longer, and no one wants that.’

Cuomo was scheduled to meet with Orthodox leaders on Tuesday to seek their help with getting people to comply with social distancing rules.

In the nine hotspots areas, many religious schools resumed in-person instruction in early September and large religious gatherings have continued to occur despite rules limiting attendance at such events.

Cuomo said schools and religious institutions were currently the main priority because they have greater potential for mass spread.

Cuomo said schools in the areas where the virus was spreading hadn’t been doing enough testing of students and staff to identify possible outbreaks and he could no longer guarantee they were safe.

The governor and mayor have repeatedly squabbled over government responses to the spread of COVID-19.

Cuomo again chastised de Blasio on Monday for what he said was lackluster enforcement of social distancing rules.

It comes after the NYPD were called to a Brooklyn neighborhood on Monday following reports of overcrowding at an Orthodox event for children to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Hundreds of children watched an indoor play to celebrate the Jewish holiday.

An NYPD spokesperson said the gathering was religious in nature and was operating at 50 percent capacity, which is permitted.