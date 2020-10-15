International News

Billboard Music Awards 2020 winners: Billie Eilish and Post Malone are big winners

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Billie Eilish scored the awards for Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Female Artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, but it was Post Malone who left the show the biggest winner as the recipient of nine trophies, including Top Artist.

Malone, 25, was presented with Top Artist at the end of the ceremony, followed by a cart of his eight other trophies by host Kelly Clarkson, who pushed them in his direction ‘COVID style.’

‘I can’t touch you, so I had to wheel it out,’ Clarkson, 38, told Malone as she presented the awards to him from a distance. 

Accepting the award for Top Artist with a red Solo cup in hand, Malone was truly touched by the recognition.   

Win-win! Billie Eilish scored the awards for Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Female Artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, but it was Post Malone who left the show the biggest winner as the recipient of nine trophies, including Top Artist

‘I’m honestly blown away, just by the love that everybody’s shown to me, and honestly, I appreciate it more than I could ever express and it’s kind of a big deal for me, you know, and everybody involved because we work — we work our a**es off, and we just try our best every day and honestly, to be able to reach out to people who might, you know, not have anybody to turn to and just be able to reach out and show everybody that they’re not alone, and music can bring everybody together, it’s absolutely incredible and I just want to say, thank you so very much, ladies and gentlemen. I’m blown away. I’m floored,’ Malone said.  

Entering the show with 16 nominations to his name, Malone was the most-nominated artist of the evening, followed close behind Lil Nas X with 13 and Billie Eilish and Khalid with 12.    

Malone left the show as the winner of Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Tour, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Rap Album. 

Winning three of her 12 nominations, Billie left the show as the recipient of Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album, while Khalid earned five trophies including Top Male R&B Artist. 

‘I’m honestly blown away’: Accepting the award for Top Artist with a red Solo cup in hand, Malone was truly touched by the recognition

Going for the gold! Malone looked amused at the sight of the many trophies, presented to him by Kelly Clarkson on a cart

‘COVID style’ presenting: Kelly pushed the cart towards him from a safe distance 

Sounds like success! The superstars left the show triumphant

Social distancing was in full effect at the event held during the COVID-19 pandemic as awards were not handed off directly from presenter to winner.

There was also no traditional red carpet but instead a backdrop for stars to take photos during the show.

Eilish became the very first winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, scooping up the gong for Top Billboard 200 Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Beating out competitors Drake, Khalid, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift for the honor, Eilish arrived on stage wearing a face mask as she was presented the award by Nicole Richie. 

‘Oh, gosh. Oh, this is heavy,’ Eilish, 18, remarked as she accepted the award, live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday. ‘Thank you, Nicole. Thank you guys so much this is amazing. I wanted to say, thank you to the fans, thank you for believing in me and caring about me still, I don’t know why you do I also want to say that I never, ever take these for granted. It is always a shock when I win anything at all. Thank you, billboard thank you, guys. I love you thank you, thank you, thank you, mwah.’ 

‘Thank you for believing in me’: Eilish became the first winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, scooping up the gong for Top Billboard 200 Album

Going big! Winning three of her 12 nominations, Billie left the show as the recipient of Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album

Kelly opened up the show performing Higher Love alongside the likes Pentatonix in a dazzling gold dress, before enthusiastically kicking off the ceremony to an audience-less room. 

‘There’s no audience, it’s just me. Yeah, I’m my own own hype girl!’ Kelly remarked as she enthusiastically opened the show.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus became the winners of Top Hot 100 song for their 2019 hit track, Old Town Road. 

Nas accepted the award by himself, and blew kisses to the crowd-less room following his brief speech. 

‘I love you thank you’: Beating out competitors Drake, Khalid, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift for the honor, Eilish arrived on stage wearing a face mask as she was presented the award by Nicole Richie

‘It is always a shock when I win anything at all’: The critically-acclaimed singer was blown away by the win 

The hostess with the mostest! The show opened with host Kelly Clarkson performing Higher Love in a dazzling gold dress, before enthusiastically kicking off the ceremony to an audience-less room

Who’s who: Kelly sang up a storm as a solo act at the start of her performance but was eventually joined by Kristin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee and Scott Hoying of Pentatonix

Golden girl: The American Idol vet looked fab in a ruched gold dress as she kicked off the big show 

‘Thank you to everybody, thank you to Billy Ray Cyrus. I want everybody going to look out next month for Nas-vember, it’s going to go crazy. 2021 dropping the best album of all time, I love you, good night,’ Nas said. 

Throughout the evening, viewers were treated to an array of phenomenal performances from the likes of Sia, Alicia Keys, BTS, Post Malone, Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign and John Legend. 

Alicia was one of the first performers of the evening, following Sia with a powerful performance of her track Love Looks Better.   

The songstress looked fabulous as she took the stage in a glittering bodysuit flanked by face mask-wearing back-up dancers. 

Curl power! Next, Sia performed Courage To Change on stage wearing an elaborate yellow bow on her hair

‘Look out next month for Nas-vember’: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus won Top Hot 100 for their smash hit Old Town Road

Spreading the love: Nas accepted the award by himself, and blew kisses to the crowd-less room following his brief speech

All that glitters: Alicia Keys dazzled viewers at home with a powerful performance of her track Love Looks Better

Eilish returned to the stage as the winner of Top Female Artist, beating out Halsey, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift for the prize. 

‘Oh my god this is so nuts,’ she remarked. ‘Thank you so much Billboard. Thank you to all the women that have come before me and paved my way. I love you, please vote. Please wear a mask, please wash your hands. Be safe.’

Luke Combs accepted the award for Top Country Artist after performing a moving rendition of his song Better Together.   

Powerful: Keys looked incredible on the smoky stage

Three’s company! Swae Lee, Kane Brown, and Khalid performed their new song Be Like That  

She’s back! Eilish returned to the stage to accept the award for Top Female Artist 

Going for the gold! Luke Combs performed Better Together immediately after winning Top Country Artist 

‘I want to thank Billboard for this,’ Luke said. ‘This is an incredible honor. And something I would have never dreamed of when I was growing up, when I started doing this, I just want to thank the fans out there, my beautiful wife at home, my team, my band.

‘I know everybody out there has been through so much this year. I want to thank the crew that is working on this show tonight, because they have gone through some insane stuff to make this happen for you guys. I hope everybody’s staying safe at home. Thank you so much for loving what I do. It never falls on deaf ears, the love that you guys give me and I’m very grateful for it and so is my team thank you guys so much.’

Lizzo made a political statement as she accepted the award for Top Song Sales Artist.   

Beating out nominees Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift, Lizzo urged viewers to use their voices as she accepted the honor wearing a ‘Vote’ mini dress.   

Taking the stage: Post Malone hit the stage with a performance of Circles 

Top secret: The duo performed from a ‘secret’ location in Los Angeles 

Let’s do it! Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign performed No Tomorrow together 

She’s got this! Brandy dazzled viewers with her performance 

Making a statement: Lizzo urged viewers to head to the polls with her statement dress as she accepted the award for Top Song Sales Artist 

‘There’s power in who you are’: Lizzo used her platform to send a message to viewers 

‘Hi. I just want to say, thank you to Billboard, thank you to Atlantic, thank you to Team Lizzo, thank you to everyone who listens to my music and supported me,’ Lizzo said. ‘I just want to say, I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refuse to be suppressed. I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed? 

‘I just want to say right now, if you’re at home watching this, you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are. Let me tell you all something – when people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power. 

‘They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are, there’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed. Thank you so much to Billboard I love you all god bless you all. Bye!’

Heartfelt: John Legend moved viewers with a heartfelt performance of his song Never Break, which he dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen

‘This is for Chrissy’: Legend dedicated his performance to his wife, who was around halfway into her pregnancy when she tragically lost the child 

John Legend moved viewers with a heartfelt performance of his song Never Break, which he dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen. 

Chrissy was about halfway into her pregnancy when she lost the child, a baby boy they had already started calling ‘Jack.’

The tragedy happened two weeks ago, and John paid tribute to his wife as he dedicated his performance to his wife. 

‘This is for Chrissy,’ John said as he sat behind the piano. 

He still loves grapes! Post Malone re-iterated his love of the fruit as he accepted the award for Top Male Artist 

It’s an honor: Killer Mike became the very first winner of the Billboard Change Maker Award, which recognizes his work in social justice and civil rights

Speaking up: The award was presented by Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Razzle dazzle ’em! Doja Cat performed a string of her hits in a silvery ensemble 

Working it: The songstress performed a number of her tracks, including Say So

Big winners! Bad Bunny became the winner of Top Latin Artist and Khalid accepted the award for Top R&B Artist

Country strong! Garth Brooks accepted the Icon Award from Cher 

Taking the stage: Cher was proud to present the award to the country superstar 

Hello beautiful! Taraji P. Henson worked a glittering number as she presented the award for Top Artist

Killer Mike became the very first winner of the Billboard Change Maker Award, an award recognizing his work in social justice and civil rights.

The award was presented by Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.  

Post Malone accepted the award for Top Male Artist with his red Solo cup in hand.

‘I’m not a man of many words, as you know last time, I think, I accepted an award, I said I love grapes and I would like to just accentuate that statement. Because I still do, and I very much do,’ Post hilariously said in his acceptance speech.  

Music makers! Bad Bunny hit the stage after winning Top Latin Artist

Center stage: Saint Jhn dazzled viewers with an edgy performance

Winner! Lauren Daigle accepted the award for Top Christian Artist

Bad Bunny became the winner of Top Latin Artist, Khalid accepted the award for Top R&B Artist, while Cher presented Garth Brooks with the Icon Award. 

Harry Styles became the recipient of The Chart Achievement Award, which was presented by TikTok sensation Addison Rae, while BTS won Top Social Artist. 

The awards show also paid tribute to rock legend Eddie Van Halen following his passing at age 65 last week.

The many looks of Kelly! Clarkson worked an array of ensembles, including a silky gold gown and embellished black number 

Global superstars! BTS were among the many big names to dazzle viewers 

Social media sensation! TikTok star Addison Rae presented Harry Styles with The Chart Achievement Award

Paying tribute: The show remembered the late Eddie Van Halen, who died last week at age 65, with a clip of him performing with his son Wolfgang in 2015

Remembering an icon: Afterwards, Eddie’s red guitar sat alone on stage beneath a spotlight

Viewers were treated to a clip from his 2015 performance at the Billboard Music Awards, where he played the guitar beside his son Wolfgang. 

Afterwards, Eddie’s red guitar sat alone on stage beneath a spotlight.   

Without naming him, Demi Lovato called out President Donald Trump as she premiered her new track Commander In Chief.  

The night ended with a powerful performance of Free Your Mind from En Vogue.

Sending a message: Without naming him, Demi Lovato called out President Donald Trump as she premiered her new track Commander In Chief

Head to the polls! The word ‘Vote’ appeared boldly behind her throughout the performance 

Throwback favorite! The night ended with a powerful performance of Free Your Mind from En Vogue

Side by side: The sister of Ray J then shifted from a solo performance to a duet with none other than Ty Dolla $ign, with whom she gave a live premiere to their new single No Tomorrow Part 2

Other notable performances include Brandy, who performed her song Borderline before transitioning into a duet with Ty Dolla $ign, with whom she gave a live premiere to their new single No Tomorrow Part 2.

Bad Bunny celebrated winning a Billboard Music Award by storming onto the stage to perform his own version of the song ‘Yo Perreo Sola,’ which means roughly ‘I dance alone.’

In the music video Bad Bunny performed in drag but for this live version he was in male clothes while turning the song into a duet with Ivy Queen.

The lady herself: Brandy’s sensational performance carried no shortage of theatrics either as she arrived onstage to treat the viewers to her single Borderline

Only the best: In the music video Bad Bunny performed in drag but for this live version he was in male clothes while turning the song into a duet with Ivy Queen

Silver stunner: Kelly Clarkson made a stunning red carpet return Wednesday in silver sequins and fringe, as she arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

True icon: She finished the ensemble with some black fishnet stockings and a pair of black strappy platform heels with gold embellishments. The Burlesque star later presented the Icon Award to friend Garth Brooks, after she received the honor back in 2017

Avant-garde: Brandy, 41, went avant-garde in a beige turtleneck, featuring a multi-colored abstract print, paired with matching shorts. The look was completed with a matching slim beige leather crossbody bag, featuring another print in the same style

2020 Billboard Music Awards Winners

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Post Malone earned the most nominations, with 16, and took home a total of nine awards

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted)

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – WINNER

Travis Scott

Lil Nas X came in with 13 nominations

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers – WINNER 

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk – WINNER

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran 

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid – WINNER

The Weeknd

Janet Jackson was nominated for Top R&B Tour. In 2018 she won the coveted Icon Award

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid – WINNER

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – WINNER

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone – WINNER

Travis Scott

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs – WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Florida Georgia Line got two nominations 

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco – WINNER

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

J Balvin has five nominations

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny – WINNER

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle – WINNER

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ – WINNER

Ariana Grande ‘Thank U, Next’

Khalid ‘Free Spirit’

Post Malone ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Taylor Swift ‘Lover’

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’

Justin Bieber ‘Changes’

Chris Brown ‘Indigo’

Khalid ‘Free Spirit’ – WINNER

Summer Walker ‘Over It’

Beyonce has two nominations for R&B

Top Country Album

Kane Brown ‘Experiment’

Luke Combs ‘What You See Is What You Get’ WINNER

Maren Morris ‘Girl’

Thomas Rhett ‘Center Point Road’

Morgan Wallen ‘If I Know Me’

Top Latin Album

J Balvin & Bad Bunny ‘Oasis’ – WINNER

Farruko ‘Gangalee’

Maluma ’11:11′

Romeo Santos ‘Utopía’

Sech ‘Sueños’

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music ‘Victory: Recorded Live’

Casting Crowns ‘Only Jesus’

Hillsong United ‘People’

Skillet ‘Victorious’

Kanye West ‘Jesus is King’ – WINNER

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – WINNER

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’

Shawn Mendes and Camila  Cabello’s ‘Señorita is up for two awards

Top Selling Song

Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – WINNER

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Blake Shelton ‘God’s Country’

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Chris Brown ft. Drake ‘No Guidance’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’ – WINNER

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber ‘I Don’t Care’

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – WINNER

Lil Tecca ‘Ran$om’

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’

Post Malone ‘Wow.’

Panic! At The Disco has three nominations

Top Rock Song

Imagine Dragons ‘Bad Liar’

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker ‘I Think I’m Okay’

Panic! At The Disco ‘Hey Look Ma, I Made It’ – WINNER

Twenty One Pilots ‘Chlorine’

Twenty One Pilots ‘The Hype’

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee ‘Close To Me’ – WINNER

Illenium & Jon Bellion ‘Good Things Fall Apart’

Kygo x Whitney Houston ‘Higher Love’

Marshmello ft. Chvrches ‘Here With Me’

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish – WINNER 

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Top Male Artist 

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers – WINNER

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco 

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – WINNER

Billie Eilish is nominated in 12 categories

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo – WINNER

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BTS – WINNER

Billie Eilish

EXO GOT7

Ariana Grande 

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid – WINNER

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Lizzo earned 11 nominations

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker – WINNER

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone – WINNER

Roddy Ricch 

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B – WINNER

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs – WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown got nods in three categories

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris – WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait – WINNER

Top Rock Tour

Elton John – WINNER

Metallica

The Rolling Stones 

The Rolling Stones got two touring nominations

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

The Chainsmokers – WINNER

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West – WINNER

Kanye West earned nine nominations in Christian and Gospel categories

Top Soundtrack:

‘Aladdin’

‘Descendants 3’

‘Frozen II’ – WINNER

‘K-12’ by Melanie Martinez

‘The Dirt’ by Mötley Crüe 

Top Rap Album

DaBaby ‘Kirk’

Juice WRLD ‘Death Race For Love’

Post Malone ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ – WINNER

Roddy Ricch ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’

Young Thug ‘So Much Fun’ 

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers ‘III’

Slipknot ‘We Are Not Your Kind’

Tame Impala ‘The Slow Rush’

Tool ‘Fear Inoculum’ – WINNER

Vampire Weekend ‘Father of the Bride’

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Avicii ‘Tim’

The Chainsmokers ‘World War Joy’

Illenium ‘Ascend’

Marshmello ‘Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set’ – WINNER

Alan Walker ‘Different World’

Marshmello has three nominations

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin ‘Long Live Love’

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers ‘Goshen’

William McDowell ‘The Cry: A Live Worship Experience’

Sunday Service Choir ‘Jesus Is Born’

Kanye West ‘Jesus is King’ – WINNER

Top Streaming Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake ‘No Guidance’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’ – WINNER  

Lil Tecca ‘Ran$om’

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’ 

Top Radio Song

Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’

Jonas Brothers ‘Sucker’ – WINNER

Khalid ‘Talk’

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber ‘I Don’t Care’ 

Top R&B Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake ‘No Guidance’

Doja Cat & Tyga ‘Juicy’

Khalid ‘Talk’ – WINNER

Lizzo ‘Good As Hell’

The Weeknd ‘Heartless’

Dan + Shay are up for four awards, including their collaboration with Justin Bieber

Top Country Song

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber ‘10,000 Hours’ – WINNER

Maren Morris ‘The Bones’

Old Dominion ‘One Man Band’

Blake Shelton ‘God’s Country’

Morgan Wallen ‘Whiskey Glasses’ 

Top Latin Song

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin ‘China’

Bad Bunny & Tainy ‘Callaita’

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow ‘Con Calma’ – WINNER

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny ‘No Me Conoce’

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA ‘Otro Trago’ 

Top Christian Song

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser ‘Raise A Hallelujah’

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West ‘Nobody’

Lauren Daigle ‘Rescue’

For King & Country ‘God Only Knows’ – WINNER

Kanye West ‘Follow God’ 

Top Gospel Song

Kirk Franklin ‘Love Theory’

Kanye West ‘Closed on Sunday’

Kanye West ‘Follow God’ – WINNER

Kanye West ‘On God’

Kanye West ‘Selah’ 

Lauren Daigle is up for two awards

Hilarious images prove how one job for some, is clearly one too many

Previous article

Demi Lovato’s message urging fans to vote during her anti-Trump anthem is censored by NBC

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in International News