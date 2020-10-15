Billboard Music Awards 2020 winners: Billie Eilish and Post Malone are big winners

Billie Eilish scored the awards for Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Female Artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, but it was Post Malone who left the show the biggest winner as the recipient of nine trophies, including Top Artist.

Malone, 25, was presented with Top Artist at the end of the ceremony, followed by a cart of his eight other trophies by host Kelly Clarkson, who pushed them in his direction ‘COVID style.’

‘I can’t touch you, so I had to wheel it out,’ Clarkson, 38, told Malone as she presented the awards to him from a distance.

Accepting the award for Top Artist with a red Solo cup in hand, Malone was truly touched by the recognition.

‘I’m honestly blown away, just by the love that everybody’s shown to me, and honestly, I appreciate it more than I could ever express and it’s kind of a big deal for me, you know, and everybody involved because we work — we work our a**es off, and we just try our best every day and honestly, to be able to reach out to people who might, you know, not have anybody to turn to and just be able to reach out and show everybody that they’re not alone, and music can bring everybody together, it’s absolutely incredible and I just want to say, thank you so very much, ladies and gentlemen. I’m blown away. I’m floored,’ Malone said.

Entering the show with 16 nominations to his name, Malone was the most-nominated artist of the evening, followed close behind Lil Nas X with 13 and Billie Eilish and Khalid with 12.

Malone left the show as the winner of Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Tour, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Rap Album.

Winning three of her 12 nominations, Billie left the show as the recipient of Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album, while Khalid earned five trophies including Top Male R&B Artist.

Social distancing was in full effect at the event held during the COVID-19 pandemic as awards were not handed off directly from presenter to winner.

There was also no traditional red carpet but instead a backdrop for stars to take photos during the show.

Eilish became the very first winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, scooping up the gong for Top Billboard 200 Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Beating out competitors Drake, Khalid, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift for the honor, Eilish arrived on stage wearing a face mask as she was presented the award by Nicole Richie.

‘Oh, gosh. Oh, this is heavy,’ Eilish, 18, remarked as she accepted the award, live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday. ‘Thank you, Nicole. Thank you guys so much this is amazing. I wanted to say, thank you to the fans, thank you for believing in me and caring about me still, I don’t know why you do I also want to say that I never, ever take these for granted. It is always a shock when I win anything at all. Thank you, billboard thank you, guys. I love you thank you, thank you, thank you, mwah.’

Going big! Winning three of her 12 nominations, Billie left the show as the recipient of Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album

Kelly opened up the show performing Higher Love alongside the likes Pentatonix in a dazzling gold dress, before enthusiastically kicking off the ceremony to an audience-less room.

‘There’s no audience, it’s just me. Yeah, I’m my own own hype girl!’ Kelly remarked as she enthusiastically opened the show.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus became the winners of Top Hot 100 song for their 2019 hit track, Old Town Road.

Nas accepted the award by himself, and blew kisses to the crowd-less room following his brief speech.

The hostess with the mostest! The show opened with host Kelly Clarkson performing Higher Love in a dazzling gold dress, before enthusiastically kicking off the ceremony to an audience-less room

Who’s who: Kelly sang up a storm as a solo act at the start of her performance but was eventually joined by Kristin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee and Scott Hoying of Pentatonix

Golden girl: The American Idol vet looked fab in a ruched gold dress as she kicked off the big show

‘Thank you to everybody, thank you to Billy Ray Cyrus. I want everybody going to look out next month for Nas-vember, it’s going to go crazy. 2021 dropping the best album of all time, I love you, good night,’ Nas said.

Throughout the evening, viewers were treated to an array of phenomenal performances from the likes of Sia, Alicia Keys, BTS, Post Malone, Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign and John Legend.

Alicia was one of the first performers of the evening, following Sia with a powerful performance of her track Love Looks Better.

The songstress looked fabulous as she took the stage in a glittering bodysuit flanked by face mask-wearing back-up dancers.

Curl power! Next, Sia performed Courage To Change on stage wearing an elaborate yellow bow on her hair

‘Look out next month for Nas-vember’: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus won Top Hot 100 for their smash hit Old Town Road

Spreading the love: Nas accepted the award by himself, and blew kisses to the crowd-less room following his brief speech

All that glitters: Alicia Keys dazzled viewers at home with a powerful performance of her track Love Looks Better

Eilish returned to the stage as the winner of Top Female Artist, beating out Halsey, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift for the prize.

‘Oh my god this is so nuts,’ she remarked. ‘Thank you so much Billboard. Thank you to all the women that have come before me and paved my way. I love you, please vote. Please wear a mask, please wash your hands. Be safe.’

Luke Combs accepted the award for Top Country Artist after performing a moving rendition of his song Better Together.

Powerful: Keys looked incredible on the smoky stage

Three’s company! Swae Lee, Kane Brown, and Khalid performed their new song Be Like That

She’s back! Eilish returned to the stage to accept the award for Top Female Artist

Going for the gold! Luke Combs performed Better Together immediately after winning Top Country Artist

‘I want to thank Billboard for this,’ Luke said. ‘This is an incredible honor. And something I would have never dreamed of when I was growing up, when I started doing this, I just want to thank the fans out there, my beautiful wife at home, my team, my band.

‘I know everybody out there has been through so much this year. I want to thank the crew that is working on this show tonight, because they have gone through some insane stuff to make this happen for you guys. I hope everybody’s staying safe at home. Thank you so much for loving what I do. It never falls on deaf ears, the love that you guys give me and I’m very grateful for it and so is my team thank you guys so much.’

Lizzo made a political statement as she accepted the award for Top Song Sales Artist.

Beating out nominees Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift, Lizzo urged viewers to use their voices as she accepted the honor wearing a ‘Vote’ mini dress.

Taking the stage: Post Malone hit the stage with a performance of Circles

Top secret: The duo performed from a ‘secret’ location in Los Angeles

Let’s do it! Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign performed No Tomorrow together

She’s got this! Brandy dazzled viewers with her performance

Making a statement: Lizzo urged viewers to head to the polls with her statement dress as she accepted the award for Top Song Sales Artist

‘There’s power in who you are’: Lizzo used her platform to send a message to viewers

‘Hi. I just want to say, thank you to Billboard, thank you to Atlantic, thank you to Team Lizzo, thank you to everyone who listens to my music and supported me,’ Lizzo said. ‘I just want to say, I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refuse to be suppressed. I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed?

‘I just want to say right now, if you’re at home watching this, you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are. Let me tell you all something – when people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power.

‘They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are, there’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed. Thank you so much to Billboard I love you all god bless you all. Bye!’

Heartfelt: John Legend moved viewers with a heartfelt performance of his song Never Break, which he dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen

‘This is for Chrissy’: Legend dedicated his performance to his wife, who was around halfway into her pregnancy when she tragically lost the child

John Legend moved viewers with a heartfelt performance of his song Never Break, which he dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy was about halfway into her pregnancy when she lost the child, a baby boy they had already started calling ‘Jack.’

The tragedy happened two weeks ago, and John paid tribute to his wife as he dedicated his performance to his wife.

‘This is for Chrissy,’ John said as he sat behind the piano.

He still loves grapes! Post Malone re-iterated his love of the fruit as he accepted the award for Top Male Artist

It’s an honor: Killer Mike became the very first winner of the Billboard Change Maker Award, which recognizes his work in social justice and civil rights

Speaking up: The award was presented by Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Razzle dazzle ’em! Doja Cat performed a string of her hits in a silvery ensemble

Working it: The songstress performed a number of her tracks, including Say So

Big winners! Bad Bunny became the winner of Top Latin Artist and Khalid accepted the award for Top R&B Artist

Country strong! Garth Brooks accepted the Icon Award from Cher

Taking the stage: Cher was proud to present the award to the country superstar

Hello beautiful! Taraji P. Henson worked a glittering number as she presented the award for Top Artist

Killer Mike became the very first winner of the Billboard Change Maker Award, an award recognizing his work in social justice and civil rights.

The award was presented by Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Post Malone accepted the award for Top Male Artist with his red Solo cup in hand.

‘I’m not a man of many words, as you know last time, I think, I accepted an award, I said I love grapes and I would like to just accentuate that statement. Because I still do, and I very much do,’ Post hilariously said in his acceptance speech.

Music makers! Bad Bunny hit the stage after winning Top Latin Artist

Center stage: Saint Jhn dazzled viewers with an edgy performance

Winner! Lauren Daigle accepted the award for Top Christian Artist

Bad Bunny became the winner of Top Latin Artist, Khalid accepted the award for Top R&B Artist, while Cher presented Garth Brooks with the Icon Award.

Harry Styles became the recipient of The Chart Achievement Award, which was presented by TikTok sensation Addison Rae, while BTS won Top Social Artist.

The awards show also paid tribute to rock legend Eddie Van Halen following his passing at age 65 last week.

The many looks of Kelly! Clarkson worked an array of ensembles, including a silky gold gown and embellished black number

Global superstars! BTS were among the many big names to dazzle viewers

Social media sensation! TikTok star Addison Rae presented Harry Styles with The Chart Achievement Award

Paying tribute: The show remembered the late Eddie Van Halen, who died last week at age 65, with a clip of him performing with his son Wolfgang in 2015

Remembering an icon: Afterwards, Eddie’s red guitar sat alone on stage beneath a spotlight

Viewers were treated to a clip from his 2015 performance at the Billboard Music Awards, where he played the guitar beside his son Wolfgang.

Afterwards, Eddie’s red guitar sat alone on stage beneath a spotlight.

Without naming him, Demi Lovato called out President Donald Trump as she premiered her new track Commander In Chief.

The night ended with a powerful performance of Free Your Mind from En Vogue.

Sending a message: Without naming him, Demi Lovato called out President Donald Trump as she premiered her new track Commander In Chief

Head to the polls! The word ‘Vote’ appeared boldly behind her throughout the performance

Throwback favorite! The night ended with a powerful performance of Free Your Mind from En Vogue

Side by side: The sister of Ray J then shifted from a solo performance to a duet with none other than Ty Dolla $ign, with whom she gave a live premiere to their new single No Tomorrow Part 2

Other notable performances include Brandy, who performed her song Borderline before transitioning into a duet with Ty Dolla $ign, with whom she gave a live premiere to their new single No Tomorrow Part 2.

Bad Bunny celebrated winning a Billboard Music Award by storming onto the stage to perform his own version of the song ‘Yo Perreo Sola,’ which means roughly ‘I dance alone.’

In the music video Bad Bunny performed in drag but for this live version he was in male clothes while turning the song into a duet with Ivy Queen.

The lady herself: Brandy’s sensational performance carried no shortage of theatrics either as she arrived onstage to treat the viewers to her single Borderline

Only the best: In the music video Bad Bunny performed in drag but for this live version he was in male clothes while turning the song into a duet with Ivy Queen

Silver stunner: Kelly Clarkson made a stunning red carpet return Wednesday in silver sequins and fringe, as she arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

True icon: She finished the ensemble with some black fishnet stockings and a pair of black strappy platform heels with gold embellishments. The Burlesque star later presented the Icon Award to friend Garth Brooks, after she received the honor back in 2017

Avant-garde: Brandy, 41, went avant-garde in a beige turtleneck, featuring a multi-colored abstract print, paired with matching shorts. The look was completed with a matching slim beige leather crossbody bag, featuring another print in the same style