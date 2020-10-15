‘Billionaire’s Lane’ Hamptons home belonging to wife of late Barneys chairman hits market for $52.5M

By Leah Simpson For Dailymail.com

The oceanfront Hamptons home belonging to the wife of late Barneys New York chairman Fred Pressman has gone on the market for $52.5million.

Phyllis Pressman – who spends most of her time in Florida now – is letting go of the estate which includes a seven-bedroom property that feels like a quintessentially English countryside cottage thanks to its unique wood-shingled roof that resembles thatching.

The property was built 45 years ago by architecture firm Beyer Blinder Belle, which restored the Met Breuer museum and the Empire State Building, and is surrounded by trees for privacy as well as a tennis court and 35-foot pool.

But the rest of the 6,000 sq ft home on Southampton’s Meadow Lane (nicknamed Billionaire’s Row) is still very much in keeping with the exclusive street in the Hamptons famed for its rich residents that range from financiers to celebrities and successful business people.

With interior design from France’s Andrée Putman, the inside of the house doesn’t lose any fairytale drama with its striking spiral staircase in the entryway.

Thanks to plenty of windows and recessed lighting, the foyer is bright and connects to what is currently staged as a living room and office space, perfect for work-from-home demands in the pandemic.

The winding stairs take guests from the lower level straight up to the second floor where the focal point fireplace in the dining room draws attention to the picturesque views.

Attached is a large terrace which overlooks the lush grounds and faces out to the water.

In addition, the home listed by Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group has a two-car garage and studio apartment.

Fred Pressman – the son of the iconic New York department store founder Barney Pressman – passed away in 1996.

A year ago Barneys filed for bankruptcy in New York. Barneys is one of the most high-profile victims of the downturn in retail, and underscores how even luxury department stores are not immune from fierce competition with e-commerce firms such as Amazon.

The company made its name in the 1930s by placing women dressed in barrels outside beer halls in New York City, where they handed out matchbooks advertising the store.

The store, now known for exclusive apparel made by designers such as Burberry Group, began as a destination for middle-class families. It transitioned to luxury fashion in the 1960s.

Barneys moved into its sprawling 275,000 square-foot Madison Avenue location in 1993. There are 22 Barneys store across the country.

Authentic Brands Group took control of the Barneys name with plans to license it to other companies like Saks Fifth Avenue and other parts of the company were sold off.