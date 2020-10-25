birthday:-okala,-odegbami-salute-ajide

THE football community in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria are rolling out the drums and clinking glasses as they celebrate the birthday of former footbalIer turned politician, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf Ajide, the Executive Chairman of Surulere Local Government in Lagos.

Hon. Ajide who played youth and league football for several teams in Nigeria before his sojourn abroad is regarded as one of the biggest promoters of grassroots football and personally seeing to the welfare of ex-footballers in Nigeria.

Former Nigeria international player, Peter Nieketien in his congratulatory message described Ajide, as a rare breed politician and fervent lover and supporter of football and its retired stars. He prayed that God continue to protect and bless him.

In his own message, former Nigeria international and captain of defunct Abiola Babes FC, Tajudeen Disu, was effusive in praises and prayers for the well loved politician and football enthusiast.

“I don’t know where to begin in eulogising Hon. Ajide. This man is a special gift from God to humanity. He is a very good man, kind and compassionate.

“As a former footballer himself, his love and support towards ensuring a better life for retired footballers across the country is uncommon. He is kindness, humility and philanthropy personified. And as he adds another year to his life in the land of the living, I wish him better health, long life and abundant blessings and prosperity,” Disu, who is the Supervisory council for Agric and sports in Surulere local government.