The 25-year-old female lawyer was kidnapped on Saturday by gunmen at her residence in Rumuokwurusi Obio-Akpor Local Government Area leading to an outcry by legal practitioners who called for her quick rescue. The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Joseph Mukan, confirmed that Barrister Ajayi was rescued in a thick forest in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

