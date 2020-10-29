black-female-cop-juanita-holmes-is-named-nypd’s-new-chief-of-patrol

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:15 EDT, 29 October 2020 | Updated: 13:46 EDT, 29 October 2020

A black female police officer has been named the NYPD’s new Chief of Patrol, making her the highest-ranking woman in the department’s 175 year history.

Juanita Holmes was officially appointed to the powerful position Thursday, during a press conference held by Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Holmes will now be charged with overseeing more than 22,000 uniformed NYPD officers across 77 precincts.

Holmes’ appointment comes amid widespread tension between NYPD officers and many New York City residents, following claims of systemic racism in the police system.

Speaking to the media following her appointment, Holmes pleaded for calm and pledged to help cops and communities come together.

‘We have to bring those communities into our world, sit down and go back to the drawing board and get it right,’ she stated.

Holmes has more than 30 years of policing experience and has 16 other family members who are members of the law enforcement community.

Her son, brother and five sisters all work for the NYPD.

In a press conference, Holmes described the Department as her ‘family’.

Commissioner Shea praised Holmes as he spoke to the media, stating: ‘I have a long history, a friendship with Juanita. I have seen her work up-close. I have seen her leadership skills. I can tell you that she has walked the walk and talks the talk.’