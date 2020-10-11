Black Lives Matter Voices Solidarity With #EndSARS Protests

PHOTO: Falz and Runtown at #EndSARS protest in Lagos

As waves of #EndSARS protests against police brutality sweep across the nation, local and international bodies and celebrities alike have continued to raise awareness for the movement.

U.S based social movement, Black Lives Matter yesterday raised it voice in support of the #EndSARS protest. Quoting a Twitter clip of Aisha Yesufu, the official handle for Black Lives Matter said:

“#BlackLivesMatter rises with the Nigerian people and protestors! #EndSars”

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is a decentralized political and social movement advocating for non-violent civil disobedience in protest against incidents of police brutality and all racially motivated violence against black people. The broader movement and its related organizations typically advocate against police violence towards black people as well as for various other policy changes considered to be related to black liberation.

An estimated 15 million to 26 million people, although not all are members or part of the organization, participated in the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, making Black Lives Matter one of the largest movements in United States history.

One of the group’s founders, Opal Tometi, who is of Nigerian descent, has also spoken out in support of the movement. Taking to her Twitter page, Tometi wrote:

“Much love to the courageous Nigerian #EndSARS activists. The movement for justice and dignity is global and I’m proud to see our kin rise up. There needs to be immediate end to the police brutality and extrajudicial killing of people in #Nigeria. #BlackLivesMatter #EndSarsNow”

In another post, she wrote: “Praying for our Nigerian family who’ve been brutalized for far too long. Shame on the Nigerian government. Know that the whole world is watching. And the people in the streets have our admiration and solidarity. #EndSARS #BlackLivesMatter #EndSarsNow #PoliceBrutalityInNigeria”

