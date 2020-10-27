blackout-in-port-harcourt-correctional-center-over-n82m-electricity-debt

…Abuja is handling it – Prison authority

Authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Center Harcourt are said to be working to resolve prolong power blackout at the Port Harcourt Correctional Center in Rivers state due to accumulated electricity debt owed the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED).

Both PHED and the Port Harcourt Correctional Center Center evaded comments on the development, but sources alleged the prison authorities are indebted to the electricity firm to over N82Million.

The development is said to be unsettling operations at the prison facility, aggravating living conditions of inmates, especially their sanitary well being.

When contacted, John Onyi, Spokesman for PHED pleaded time to get back to Vanguard on the matter, but was yet to respond at the time of filing this report.

Public Relations Officer at the Port Harcourt Correctional Center, Juliet Ofoni, equally declined confirmation of the debt profile and simply said, “We have notified our head office, so Abuja is handling it.”

