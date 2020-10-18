World News ‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky’ Review: Glowing Young Superstars By Natalia Winkelman 41 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 The idolized K-pop girl group takes center stage in this endearing documentary that emphasizes each member’s individuality. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments