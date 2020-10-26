blasphemy:-kano-high-court-adjourns-hearing-of-appeal-till-november-26th

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano State High Court of Appeal has on Monday adjourned till November 26th, 2020 for hearing of the appeal challenging the Upper Shariah court judgment which sentenced Sharrif Yahaya (30-year-old) to death by hanging and another, Umar Farouq (17-year-old) sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and making a derogatory statement against Almighty Allah respectively.

Recall that the blasphemers through their lawyers, one of the lawyers, Kola Alanipini, had filed a suit before the Kano State High Court to appeal the judgment of the Shariah court sitting in Hausawa Filin Hockey in Kano State.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the appellant were absent but sent in their message through a representative, one Zubairu Suleiman Usman seeking for an adjournment on the premises that they were served on a short notice and can’t make it down due to the civil unrest in Lagos.

The penal presided over by the Chief Judge, Justice Nuraddeen Sagir however granted their request and adjourned the case to November 26th to enable the respondents serve the appellant notice in good time and appear before the court.

“The court is aware of the unrest in Lagos and as a result of this adjourn till 26th November. And the respondents shall serve the appellant in good time,” Justice Sagir said.

However, counsel to the respondents (State government and the Attorney General of the state), Barrister Musa Abdullahi Lawan said it will file an application before the court to enable it serve the appellant through substituted means (courrier) in good time to enable them go through the processes and respond before the next adjournment date.

Vanguard News Nigeria.