Body of Washington woman, 25, who ‘ vanished into thin air’ is found after seven months of searching

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:55 EDT, 12 October 2020 | Updated: 10:54 EDT, 12 October 2020

Search and rescue volunteers in Washington state have recovered human remains believed to be those of a local woman who vanished without a trace in late March.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release that the body was recovered in a secluded area near the city of Snohomish on Saturday during a planned search operation seeking to find Kenna Harris.

Harris, 25, of Monroe, Washington, has been missing since March 31.

Search volunteers recovered human remains believed to be those of missing Kenna Harris (left and right), 25, in a secluded wooded area near Snohomish, Washington, on Saturday

A billboard displays a photo of Harris, who has not been seen or heard from in seven months

The sheriff’s office noted that previous ground searches did not cover the area where the remains were ultimately found this weekend.

Although the body has yet to be positively identified as Harris by the medical examiner’s office, her family were told of the grim discovery and confirmed it was her in a social media post.

‘With very heavy hearts and lots of tears, we share with you all that Kenna’s body has been found,’ the woman’s relatives wrote in a Facebook group dedicated to the search for Harris. ‘As a family, we take comfort in the fact that Kenna is with God and we know we will be with her again one day. Kenna was the sparkle in our family and our own personal rainbow. We will always miss her.’

Harris’ mother, Kelli Harris, previously shared that her daughter had suffered a serious brain injury in a high-speed rollover car wreck six years ago.

Kenna lived with her family in Monroe because her condition made it difficult for her to be on her own.

Kenna’s mother, Kelli Harris, previously said her daughter had suffered a serious brain injury in a rollover crash six years prior. Kenna lived with her family in Monroe as she recovered

‘Since her accident, she has struggled with decision making and her memory,’ Kelli Harris revealed in an interview with Dateline in July, adding that since her accident Kenna often acted like a teenager, despite being in her mid-20s.

Although identification is pending, Harris’ family wrote in a Facebook post her body has been found

On March 31, Kenna was scheduled to work a shift at a local Walmart. Instead of heading to work, she packed a yoga mat and her daily medications, and walked over to a Chase Bank to withdraw $230 from her account, HeraldNet.com reported. She then boarded a Community Transit bus to the Snohomish Shopping Center, where she stopped as a Subway sandwich shop.

After discovery the eatery did not offer gluten-free bread, Harris walked out of the store at 1.15pm. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Detective Dave Fontenot said he has never come across a case where a person seemingly vanished into thin air.

‘The hardest part is that there’s no evidence of a crime,’ he told Dateline. ‘In the videos, it just looks like she’s a teenager running away. But her mental state makes us concerned for her safety.’

He said investigators had reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and buses, but there was no sign of Harris anywhere.

Organizers of the Please Find Kenna Harris Facebook group speculated that the 25-year-old, described as ‘friendly, beautiful and impulsive,’ may have gotten into someon’es car at the bus station.

Investigators did not say if there was any evidence of foul play in connection Harris’ disappearance and presumed death.