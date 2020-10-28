boeing-plans-to-slash-11,000-more-jobs-and-reveals-it-had-no-orders-for-new-jets-last-month

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com and Wires

Published: 09:17 EDT, 28 October 2020 | Updated: 09:38 EDT, 28 October 2020

Boeing plans to cut 11,000 more jobs as it continues to bleed money and lose revenue during a pandemic that has smothered demand for air travel and new commercial planes.

The company said on Wednesday that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of next year, down from 160,000 at the start of this year and deeper cuts than the 19,000 layoffs that were previously announced.

‘As we align to market realities, our business units and functions are carefully making staffing decisions to prioritize natural attrition and stability in order to limit the impact on our people and our company,’ Dave Calhoun, Boeing’s president and chief executive, said in a note to employees on Wednesday.

Boeing updated its jobs plan on the same day it reported a $449 million loss for the quarter ended in September, a swing from the $1.17 billion it earned in the same period last year. The loss was narrower than analysts expected, however.

The production line of Boeing’s Everett factory in Seattle, Washington is seen in a file photo. Boeing plans to cut 11,000 more jobs as it continues to bleed money in the pandemic

Revenue tumbled 29 percent to $14.14 billion.

Boeing has been whipsawed by a drop in revenue after its 737 Max was grounded in March 2019 following two deadly crashes, and then a pandemic that has caused air travel to plunge and left airlines with more planes than they need.

The COVID-19 pandemic has grounded air travel to a near halt, pushing major airlines to the brink of bankruptcy and forcing them to seek government aid, cut costs and defer aircraft deliveries.

As a result, Chicago-based Boeing has slashed production, shed thousands of jobs and shifted its jet development strategy, while working to emerge from the depths of the crisis and the 19-month-old worldwide ban of its 737 MAX jets triggered by two fatal accidents.

The company began a massive job-shedding campaign earlier this year and expects to cut 19,000 jobs by year-end out of the roughly 160,000 workers it had globally by end-2019.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun is seen at a White House ceremony in January. Boeing has slashed production, shed thousands of jobs and shifted its jet development strategy

The company recently lowered its forecast of demand for new planes over the next decade by 11 percent because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some analysts think even that scaled-back forecast was too rosy.

Boeing, which along with Europe´s Airbus dominates the aircraft-building industry, has seen orders and deliveries of new planes shrivel this year in the face of the pandemic and the grounding of the MAX.

The company failed to record a single order for a new jetliner in September. In the first nine months of the year, Boeing has delivered only 98 planes, compared with 301 during the same stretch of 2019. That drop is crucial because aircraft makers get most of their cash from sales when planes are delivered.

The company continues to forecast that regulators will let it resume deliveries of new MAX jets before the year ends.

Boeing has spent about two years overhauling flight-control software and computers on the plane after an automated anti-stall system pushed the noses down before crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle in July. The MAX was banned from flight worldwide after two crashes in 2018 and 2019

The Chicago company, which has airplane assembly plants near Seattle and in South Carolina, plans to cut its labor force by not replacing people who retire and cutting 7,000 with buyouts and layoffs through next year.

The company has borrowed billions of dollars in private credit to get through the downturn, although it bypassed federal pandemic-relief funds.

Boeing said that excluding non-repeating gains, it lost $1.39 per share. Analysts expected a loss of $2.33 per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. The revenue also beat expectations, with the Zacks survey pointing to sales of $13.81 billion.

Shares of Boeing fell about 1 percent in trading before the opening bell on Wednesday. They have dropped 52 percent since the start of the year, compared with an increase of nearly 5 percent in the S&P 500 index.