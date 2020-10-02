Daily News

Boko Haram: Air Task Force kills scores of terrorists in latest strikes in Borno (VIDEO)

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In continuation of the sustained offensive against terrorist elements in the North-East zone of the Country under subsidiary Operation Hail Storm 2, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has eliminated several terrorists and destroyed their structures, including logistics facilities, at Arina Woje, Warshale and Valangide in Borno State.

