Boko Haram: Air Task Force kills scores of terrorists in latest strikes in Borno (VIDEO)

By: Kingsley Omonobi
In continuation of the sustained offensive against terrorist elements in the North-East zone of the Country under subsidiary Operation Hail Storm 2, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has eliminated several terrorists and destroyed their structures, including logistics facilities, at Arina Woje, Warshale and Valangide in Borno State.
Also read: Military airstrike hits bandits’ camp, kill scores in Zamfara – DHQ
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments