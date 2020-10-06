Boko Haram tops agenda as OIC foreign ministers meet in Niger

Tackling the Boko Haram insurgency in the Lake Chad region will dominate discussions at the upcoming 47th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Corporation (OIC).

The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in Nigeria in 2009, has spread to neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

A statement Tuesday by Lama Hammami Director, Information Department at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said the meeting is to take place in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

The agenda, according to the statement, was disclosed by the OIC Secretary-General, Yousef Al-Othaimeen, at a meeting with the Permanent Representatives of the OIC Member States at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah.

“During the Meeting, the Secretary-General highlighted the ongoing preparations for the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), which will be hosted by the Republic of Niger in the capital Niamey, to discuss key issues on the OIC files especially supporting Member States in tackling Boko Haram, ISIS and other extremist groups in the Sahel and Lake Chad region.”

The meeting also discussed the ongoing preparations for the Science and Technology Summit to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates, as well as the latest political, humanitarian and human rights developments of the Rohingya Muslim minorities in Myanmar.

The secretary-general also reviewed the efforts of the OIC secretariat and organs in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

