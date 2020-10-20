World News

Bolivians Embrace Another Socialist After Ousting Evo Morales

In the 11 months since President Evo Morales resigned and fled Bolivia, the right-wing interim government, seeking to undo his policies while dealing with scandal and pandemic, failed to get voters on its side—paving the way for his left-wing party to retake power.

Luis Arce, an ally of the former president in his Movement Toward Socialism party, was elected in a landslide on Sunday. Mr. Arce, seen as more moderate than Mr. Morales, enacted mostly business-friendly policies during a 12-year tenure as economy minister.

He now plans to secure more investment for the country’s all-important natural-gas sector. Yet he is also expected to renew relations with the region’s leftist governments and increase spending to reactivate a moribund economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MAS, as his party is known, could end up with majorities in both houses of Bolivia’s congress, according to two quick counts by polling firms. Official results have yet to be fully tabulated.

A big factor in his win was the poor performance of conservative, interim President Jeanine Añez, said Eduardo Gamarra, a Bolivia expert at Florida International University.

