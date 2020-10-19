BoliviansVote as Evo Morales Pushes for His Candidate

Bolivians voted peacefully Sunday in the first round of an election to decide who should rule the resource-rich country: an ally of Evo Morales, the former left-wing president who was driven from power last year, or the historian Carlos Mesa, himself a former president.

As of early Monday, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal was still tallying up the votes in a six-candidate race that polls showed was essentially a contest between Luis Arce, Mr. Morales’s longtime economics czar in the Movement Toward Socialism Party, and Mr. Mesa, president for 18 months between 2003 and 2005. There were four other candidates, but polls showed they lagged behind the two front-runners.

To win outright and avoid a runoff, the first-place finisher on Sunday needed to collect at least 40% of the votes and hold a 10% margin over the runner-up. While an Ipsos poll ahead of the vote showed Mr. Arce leading with 34% versus 28% for Mr. Mesa, another poll by the Latin America Strategic Center for Geopolitics had Mr. Arce winning the presidency in the first round, 44.4% to 34% for Mr. Mesa.

Only a tiny percentage of ballots had been counted past midnight on Monday, too few for electoral authorities to have announced results. That prompted Mr. Morales to say via Twitter that electoral authorities were “covering up the great victory” of Mr. Arce.

But the country’s interim president, Jeanine Añez, urged calm, saying in a TV address: “We should all have patience to await the results without generating any type of violent incidents.”