BON Awards to honour Jimoh Aliu, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Larry Koldsweat

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

ORGANISERS of the annual Best of Nollywood (BON) awards have announced plans to honour industry icons, Larry Koldsweat, Taiwo Lycett Ajai, and the late Jimoh Aliu.

According to Seun Oloketuyi, founder, BON Awards, the three Nollywood icons will be awarded for their numerous contributions to the art of film in Nigeria at the 12th edition of BON slated to hold in Ekiti State on December 5.

Oloketuyi stated that while Pa Jimoh Aliu, who passed on September 17, is being awarded posthumously, it in no way belittles his efforts in building the Nollywood we have today. Instead, it is a reminder of the indelible mark he made in the industry and on its practitioners in the last 50 years.

Oloketuyi further shared that the duo of Ajai-Lycett and Koldsweat would be on hand in Ekiti to receive their well-deserved awards.

Ajai- Lycett, whose acting career spans over five decades, “has become a true pillar of the industry, hence the award,” he said.

He added that “We cannot also forget Larry Koldsweat, the Igbo-born actor turned pastor when mentioning those who have positively impacted the industry with their gifts and talents.”