Bond Girl Margaret Nolan who starred in iconic Goldfinger film dies aged 76

Bond Girl Margaret Nolan has died at the age of 76.

The actress appeared in the iconic 007 film Goldfinger and famously danced in gold during the end credits of the 1964 hit movie.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her son Oscar Deeks who said she passed away on October 5.

As well as starring in the 007 film alongside Sean Connery, Margaret was also known for her role in the Beatles’ Hard Day’s Night movie and a series of Carry On films.

Her death was also confirmed by director Edgar Wright on Twitter, who said: ‘It’s my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away.

‘She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the ’60s, having appeared with The Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too.

‘She was the gold-painted model in the iconic Goldfinger title sequence and poster (she also played Dink in the movie), she appeared in the classic A Hard Day’s Night, Carry On Girls, No Sex Please We’re British & many others, frequently sending up her own glamourpuss image.’

Closing his lengthy post, he added: ‘I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho. She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I’m so glad I got to know her.

‘My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed.’

She was born on October 29, 1943 in Somerset but grew up in London.

Margaret began her career as a glamour model, going by the name Vicky Kennedy in the early 60s, but switched back to her birth name once she began acting.

Following her iconic appearance in Goldfinger, she later posed for Playboy as well as starring in the 1965 musical film Ferry Cross The Mersey.

Margaret went on hiatus from the acting industry during the 1980s, only making a short return in 2011 as Dame Magaret in Yvonne Deutschman’s The Power of Three.

She was then cast by Wright in 2019 for a small part in his film, Last Night in Soho.

Nolan is survived by her sons, Oscar Deeks and Luke O’Sullivan.