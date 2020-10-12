World News

Book Review: ‘Bland Fanatics,’ by Pankaj Mishra

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Mishra’s “Bland Fanatics” argues that many of liberalism’s exalted ideas have collapsed.

‘The Social Network’ 10 Years Later: A Grim Online Life Foretold

Previous article

They Came for My Father Nearly 30 Years Ago. It Still Haunts Me.

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News