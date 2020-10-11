World News Book Review: ‘Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World,’ by Fareed Zakaria By Josef Joffe 51 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Zakaria’s “Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World” analyzes the social and political impact of Covid-19. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments