‘Border closure a bold step’

By Nduka Chiejina, Assistant Editor, Abuja

The Federal Government has said the closure of the nation’s land borders was among its boldest decisions to curb insecurity, smuggling and kidnapping.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, stated this at a media briefing ahead of the 27th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja.

The minister noted that the border closure had impacted positively on the economy “as we are closer to attaining self-sufficiency in rice production than at any point in time in the country’s history”.

She said the impact of the border closure could be felt in other sectors, such as manufacturing, livestock, among others.

Mrs Ahmed added that the decision had provided an “opportunity for the private sector to leverage increased local content and expand their businesses”.

The minister said this year’s summit “will be underpinned by three pillars, namely: collaboration, execution and impact”.