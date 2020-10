In this file photo taken on September 29, 2020 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio. US President Donald Trump said early on October 2, 2020 that he and First Lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. MANDEL NGAN / AFP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had his own brush with death from Covid-19 this year, on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a rapid recovery.

“My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus,” Johnson tweeted.