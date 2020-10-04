Born with a purpose

Lawrence Achudume



You are not on earth by accident. Though you were born by a woman she is not your source. Your source is God who knew you before you were conceived in your mother’s womb. He ordained and placed you on earth for a reason.

For the LORD of hosts hath purposed, and who shall disannul it? and his hand is stretched out, and who shall turn it back? Isaiah 14:27. Many are wandering aimlessly on earth frustrated, struggling and depressed because they do not understand they were created by God for a purpose. Some might think God made a mistake creating them, others might think they were born by accident, so they have no role to play on earth.

Until you know who you are in Christ Jesus as a believer you may be displaced on earth. Jesus was our perfect example Jesus while on earth knows and understands the details of His purpose. He didn’t play a guess game with His life; He knows what He was on earth to do.







Jesus cried and said, He that believeth on me, believeth not on me, but on him that sent me. And he that seeth me seeth him that sent me.



I am come a light into the world, that whosoever believeth on me should not abide in darkness… John 12:44-50.



He was mindful of God’s agenda, therefore, he was careful to walk according to it and in wisdom.



Apostle Paul in the book of Ephesians wrote,



See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise,



Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.

Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is. Ephesians 5:15-17



We must understand the roles given to us by God to play while on earth. A man on assignment that knows and understand his assignment cannot be displaced on earth.

Modecai knew and understood his assignment in the King’s palace in Shushan. He was in captivity but his assignment was not in captivity; he knew everything happening will work together for good in fulfilling his mandate on earth; not even Haman with all his wickedness could stop him.

Modecai had to warn and remind Esther the reason why she was chosen as a queen lest God raise another deliverer for the Jews. Then Mordecai commanded to answer Esther, Think not with thyself that thou shalt escape in the king’s house, more than all the Jews. Esther 4:13-

Many have died, bowed to pressure because they were not on the path of purpose. For it is God, which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure. Philippians 2:13

It is God Who works in you to fulfil his purpose do not give room for the devil. Align your mind with God’s agenda for your life so that you can be a blessing and command attention on earth. Failure is not final, when you fall get up! It doesn’t matter how many times, keep getting up. Never allow your back to be on the floor for long.

Don’t just look at other people’s achievements look at what God is doing in your life; you are a work in progress. Resist the urge to put a full stop on your life; it is God that knows when your time is up.

If Jesus did not know, understood and fulfil his purpose despite the trials and temptation He will not be the King of Kings and Lord of lords. He was in the midst of enemies yet he did not allow them to stop him. Their words, plans and insults did not cause him to miss his purpose on earth. His validation was not from men, he know he has business with God and not his enemies.

It’s time to win again. Shalom



FUNSO ADENIYI-MARTINS Victory Life Bible Church Intl Off. km 9, Olabisi Onabanjo way opp. OGTV, Ajebo road, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Mobile- +234 703-8596-246 website-www.vlbcinternational.org