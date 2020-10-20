Borno insurgency: Muslims, Christians fast, pray

Agency Reporter

MUSLIMS and Christians in Borno State on Monday embarked on a one-day fast and prayer for God’s intervention against insurgency and others.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fasting and prayer followed an appeal by Governor Babagana Zulum after a meeting with stakeholders.

This is the second time such action will be taken place this year.

Residents of Maiduguri, the state capital, who observed the fasting and prayer, told NAN that they prayed for God’s intervention to end insurgency.

“No sacrifice is too much for peace in Borno. We have suffered for years and will never hesitate to do anything for peace,” Habu Ibrahim said.

A worker at the University of Maiduguri, Joseph Msheliza and a driver, Mamman Dahiru, said the fasting and prayer were timely with the renewed military operations against insurgents.

“We will use this opportunity to pray for the protection and success of our leaders and military in achieving lasting peace.

“We hope God will answer our prayers as a group of people in dire need.”